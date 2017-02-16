This compilation is the result of direct observation of hundreds of games during the past season as well as contact and discussion with numerous Indiana Basketball Coaches Association coaches, sportswriters, sportscasters, college recruiters and referees throughout Indiana

Further research and evaluation will be occurring during the 2017 IHSAA state tournament to determine a final list of 60 seniors.

Those 60 girls will be invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s 36th annual Top 60 Senior Girls’ Workout Sunday, March 5, 2017 to be held at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis.

Remember, only 60 of these Top SENIORS will be invited to the March 5th Top 60 SENIOR WORKOUT.

PLEASE, do not confuse this event with the IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 showcase to be held in July at Ben Davis which does not include seniors ... only freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

The List of Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top Senior Girls’ For 2016-2017 Follows:

Taylor Drury (EHS); Ansley Walton (SHS); Paige Schindler, Borden; Taylor Streander, Borden; Claire Rauck, Providence; Kami Owens, Austin; Katrina Christian, Crothersville; Paige Barrett, Scottsburg; Chyna Anthony, New Albany



The complete list will be printed in the paper 2-22-17



