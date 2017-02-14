An Austin native is among the dozen best and brightest musicians who represented Indiana State Universityâ??s School of Music during the Presidentâ??s Concert on Jan. 29.

Jon Treadway, a freshman music performance major, performed piano for the concert at the Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts. The students were selected to participate based on last semesterâ??s outstanding performances in each area of study.

A wide range of music was represented at this yearâ??s concert, including classical through contemporary era pieces and musical theater by composers such as Handel, Schubert, Brahms, Bartok and Richard Rogers.

Treadway performs with the Masterworks Chorale at Indiana State. He is a recipient of an Indiana State University Creative and Performing Arts Scholarship and the Eleanor Reid Justice Piano Scholarship.

Treadway was selected to perform in the 2016 Contemporary Music Festival Student Performer/Composer Recital. He plans are to participate in the Classical Music Festival Piano Seminar in Eisenstaedt, Austria, this summer.

He is the son of Tammy and John Treadway.