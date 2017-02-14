Join the Scott County Community Foundation in your flapper dresses and gangster suits for their 20th anniversary celebration, the Gatsby Gala. Those looking for a fun evening can enjoy this unique experience locally while helping to raise money for a great cause. This special fun-filled event will be held Saturday, March 4 from 6 until 10 p.m. at Mid-America Science Park, Scottsburg. The nightâ??s entertainment will feature Small Time Napoleon, a band from Louisville that Insider Louisville has called â??a mad science blend of western swing, hot jazz and folk.â? Mentalist Steve Haffner will perform mind-bending entertainment in a way that will fascinate guests. To round out the entertainment, there will be pull-tabs, bingo, a Vegas wheel, racehorse wheel, roulette and poker. The Community Foundation has obtained a state charitable gaming license for the event, so winners will take away cash. Door prizes will also be offered throughout the evening. The menu will feature 1920s favorites and will include clam chowder, Caesar salad, baked ham, fried chicken, candied yams, string beans, red velvet cupcakes and apple pie. Prohibition-era drinks will be served along with current favorites at the â??speakeasyâ? bar. Guests will also get the chance to become grantmakers by voting for their favorite charity from a pre-selected list chosen by the sponsors. The charity will be awarded a $500 grant. The eventâ??s Prohibition Platinum sponsors include Blue & Co., Duke Energy and Mason Investment Services. Sponsors are still needed to help ensure a successful event. To get a list of sponsorship levels and benefits, you may contact the Scott County Community Foundation at 812-752-2057 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . 1920â??s attire is encouraged, but not required. In keeping with the 20th anniversary celebration, tickets will only be $20. RSVPâ??s are required by Friday, Feb. 24 by using the contact information listed above or stopping in the office at 60 N. Main St., Scottsburg. A community foundation helps build and strengthen the community by bringing together people and organizations that want to make a difference. The Scott County Community Foundation (â??SCCFâ?) was incorporated on Dec. 12, 1996, and has since distributed over $11 million in scholarships and grants. SCCF currently manages assets over $8 million through almost 90 endowment funds. These funds support youth and education, arts and historic preservation, health and human services, the environment and our community.