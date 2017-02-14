The following is the Floyd County arrest list through early morning February 9. The list is submitted to this paper by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



1/27/2017

Billy J. Wilson, 25, New Albany, OWI .08 or more.

Joseph E. Zaepfel, 37, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior)

Tyler K. Powell, 23, New Albany, warrant: (burglary and theft).

Brittany G. Cunningham, 29, Laconia, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia).

Christopher L. Payne, 39, Clarksville, invasion of privacy.

Michael W. Sturgill, 42, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-public intoxication).



1/28/2017

Timothy W. Watson, 39, New Albany, OWI PER SE, OWI.

Joshua L. Fogel, 19, OWI .15 or more, OWI manner that endangers.

Derrick L. Chamness, 30, Clarksville, OWI, OWI .15 or more.

Andrew P. Kasse, 35, Floyds Knobs, OWI, OWI .15 or more.

Bradley A. Walker, 25, New Albany, OWI, OWI .08 or more.

Alecia D. Meiser, 34, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County and Shelby County.

John W. Fall, 54, Middletown, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance prior, possession of paraphernalia prior, public intoxication.

Joseph P. Hackney, 58, New Albany, warrant: (residential entry).

Jacqueline M. Dodd, 20, Aurora, Colorado, resisting law enforcement (vehicle).

Austin P. Sevigny, 22, Hendersonville, Tenn., resisting law enforcement.



1/29/2017

Caren G. Johnson, 48, Corydon, OWI .08 or more, OWI manner that endangers.

Samantha N. McIntyre, 19, Leavenworth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, minor possession of alcohol.

Cody M. Dearborn, 25, Corydon, OWI .08 or more, OWI manner that endangers.

Brittany L. Babbitt, 26, Elizabeth, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of a syringe); warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of a syringe).

Kevin R. House, 21, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana); new charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.

Bradley L. Brown, 32, Corydon, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, OWI.

Gilberto F. Macedonio, 23, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license.

Antwan D. Jones, 32, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Bullitt County, Ky.



1/30/2017

Grant J. O’Neil, 22, Sellersburg, public intoxication.

Michael R. Marejka, 40, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license.

Jennifer W. Brown, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-conversion).

Ashlee M. Davenport, 28, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Elizabethtown, Ky.

William C. Asher, 24, Clarksville, panhandling.



1/31/2017

Jacob D. Cline, 21, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-criminal miscief, false informing).

Steven W. Wright, 44, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-trespass).

Gary L. Jenkins, 47, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

Amanda R. Utrera, 32, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

Stephen B. Wesley, 65, Georgetown, needs waiver signed.

Donnell J. Quarles, Glen Allen, Va., possession of stolen property.

Russell W. Miller, 31, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without receiving a license).

Andrew J. Little, 26, City at Large, burglary, resisting law enforcement, theft, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief.

Amanda D. King, 30, Salem, warrant: (court-ordered transport).

Jessica L. Whalen, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle); warrant: (FTA-theft x4, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle x3); warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

Hilary K. Rohrman, 27, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Jarren D. Hubert, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft, criminal trespass).

Charles F. Jackson, 46, Memphis, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Ezell A. Vance, 23, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Kevin A. Rowley, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-forgery).

Dewanna L. Rainbolt, 48, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia; warrant: (DWS prior); warrant: (DWS prior).



2/1/2017

Daniel J. Ward, 26, Georgetown, OWI .08% or more.

Eric B. Blanton, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine).

Robert W. Barnes, 24, Ocala, Fla., OWI BAC .15% or higher, OWI.

Alicia N. Galindo, 27, Evansville, HTV.

Hayley J. Underwood, 24, Salem, warrant: (possession of a syringe).

Caleb A. Gary, 26, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

April L. Divine, 34, New Albany, warrant: (trafficking with an inmate).

Priscilla Poindexter, 42, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (FTA-false informing); warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior); warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).

John Birkla, 34, English, DWS prior, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance.



2/2/2017

Michael E. Barth, 37, New Albany, OWI BAC .15% or more; OWI endangerment; operating while suspended prior; OWI refusal.

Kenneth W. Kern, 38, New Albany, warrant: (court-ordered arrest.)

Sean P. O’Kelley, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant: (court-ordered arrest).

Brooke N. McKinley, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior); warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

Jennifer N. Sexton, 31, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia).

Tommie E. Vaughn, 40, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Brian M. Bullard, 25, Sellersburg, warrant: (theft, LSOA); warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia).

Adam C. Woodward, 32, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

Nicholas A. Lone, 20, New Salisbury, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Jeffery A. Welch, 31, Georgetown, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Ira J. Weaver, 33, Louisville, warrant: (false informing).



2/3/2017

Christopher L. Tucker, 31, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.

Crystal Deleon, 34, New Albany, OWI, OWI BAC .15% or more.

Matthew S. Plemons, 32, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor).

Deborah A. Hacker, 59, Louisville, possession of a syringe prior, possession of methamphetamine.

Amber M. Snow, 30, New Albany, possession of a syringe.

Kristy L. Barrett, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended prior.

Danielle J. Grant, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior); (FTA-driving while suspended prior); warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior).



2/4/2017

Anthony L. Miller, 29, Indianapolis, OWI prior, OWI.

Brandi L. Hamm, 29, Elizabeth, warrant: (VOP-possession of precursors with intent to manufacture).

Anthony S. Henry, 32, Palmyra, OWI .14 or more.

Whitney J. Maynard, 27, New Albany, warrant: (body attachment); new charges: resisting law enforcement.



2/5/2017

Kenneth R. Gerdon, 26, Georgetown, OWI .08 or more; OWI manner than endangers; OWI .15 or more; OWI prior.

Shannon L. Burris, 43, Clarksville, HTV-life.

Jody D. Hackney, 32, New Albany, warrant: (Violation of home detention-dealing in schedule III controlled substance).

Gail A. Cales, 64, City At Large, criminal trespass.



2/6/2017

Douglas A. Chinn, 22, Milltown, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia).

Caroline E. Allen, 21, Corydon, OWI narcotics, OWI manner than endangers).

Linda A. Miller, 39, New Albany, warrant: (theft).

Mindy D. Boling, 49, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-reckless driving).

Austin R. Jarrell, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-DWS-prior).

Kaycee M. Gaspers, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Robin M. Dixon, 42, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana.

Devon J. Powell, 28, New Albany, theft, resisting law enforcement.

Maurice D. Arrington, 47, Louisville, needs waiver signed.

Amelia J. Denton, 42, New Albany, warrant: (theft).



2/7/2017

Laura B. Luther, 34, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance.

Terry L. Dunn, 55, New Albany, warrant: (battery resulting in bodily injury).

Aaron P. Finn, 34, Georgetown, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia).

Shontae Bishop, 36, New Albany, OWI refusal.

Corbin A. Starks, 27, New Albany, warrant: (auto theft).

Chrystal D. Hatfield, 42, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-theft, battery resulting in bodily injury).

Amber N. Davis, 34, New Albany, (FTA-DWS prior).

Ryan M. Cummings, 31, Greenville, warrant: (possession of paraphernalia).

Angela R. Bourne, 42, Louisville, OWI endangering, OWI .15% or more, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct.

John D. Corder, 53, Louisville, warrant: (possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia).



2/8/2017

Jason H. Griffin, 37, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

Sonny L. Compton, 34, Jeffersonville, auto theft.

Kandys I. Tankersley, 27, Jeffersonville, auto theft, DWS prior.

Jason H. Thalmann, 48, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-conversion).

Eric K. Luallen, 35, Sellersburg, theft.

Steven D. Brown, Jr., 24, Louisville, warrant: (false informing).

Victor L. Cousins, Jr., 33, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement; warrant: (FTA-possession of controlled substance); warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in bodily injury, false informing substantial hindrance, false informing, disorderly conduct, habitual offender).

Jennifer M. Hack, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (FTA-DWS Prior).

Rebecca A. Quinn, 47, New Albany, theft/possession of stolen property.

Jefferey W. Couch, 28, New Albany, escape, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement.

Austin W. Allen, 18, Floyds Knobs, DWS prior, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior).

Darrell W. Holcomb, 47, New Albany, battery w/deadly weapon, disorderly conduct.



2/9/2017

Amanda S. Burdette, 38, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft).

Michael W. Sloan, 39, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-theft).