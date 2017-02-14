By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop came before the Floyd County Commissioners during their February 7 meeting to make them aware of issues with the hot water system in the jail.

Loop said the repairs, which is not a part of the jail’s renovation plans, which are scheduled to begin later this year. Loop said the hot water system repairs will likely cost around $50,000-$60,000. Loop said he has asked Shireman Construction to assist in getting the bids. Loop said the Building Authority doesn’t have the funds for make the repair and that he would need the county to assist with it. Loop said they patched the system “so I don’t get sued because I have to provide hot water for inmates. So right now, I have hot water but I don’t know how long it is going to last. So, since Shireman Construction is in the building now preparing the bids for you on the renovation, I ask them also to talk with their vendors to see who can replace that system. It is about 18 years old.” During the meeting commissioners also took action on these items: The commissioners approved a bid to repair water damage in the Floyd County Probation Department’s waiting area in the Reisz Building. The bid was awarded to Upton Pry Construction for $9,896. They also heard big openings for a loader for the Highway and Parks Department and vehicles for the Plan Commission. Both sets of bids were taken under advisement and will be approved at the next commissioners meeting. The commissioners also approved Grant Line Road at Payne Street to be limited to one lane this week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3p.m. so that Silver Creek Water Company do some work in the area. They also approved two amendments to the Capital Improvement Plan for 2017. The amendments will be paid out of the EDIT funds. One for River Hills’ annual dues of $24,611 and the other for $17,635 for capital cases.