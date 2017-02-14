Criminal charges are now pending against both the boyfriend and the Austin woman revived by the administration of Narcan by a police officer on February 4 at her home. Austin Patrolman Justin Cheatham was dispatched to the home of Taressa E. Caudill Burton around 1 a.m. that Saturday after 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call for help for an overdose victim. He was met by the woman’s sister, who said Burton was overdosing. Ptl. Cheatham grabbed a dose of the antidote and administered it to the woman as she lay on a bathroom floor. Scott County EMS technicians arrived soon after as did Deputies John Hartman and Josh Watterson. Ptl. Cheatham talked to the victim’s sister and another man who lived at the house. The patrolman stated in a probable cause affidavit that the sister said she and her husband were upstairs asleep when they heard the other man, Jeremy Hensley, yelling. The couple came downstairs and said they found Burton unconscious. The sister stated that Burton had apparently allowed another man, Jordan D. Bowling, to enter the residence without their knowledge. Hensley told the officer that he had just come home to find Bowling there and Burton “…not breathing and her body was turning blue.” He called 9-1-1 to summon help. Hensley allegedly said Bowling did not want to call emergency services. The ailing woman’s bedroom contained hypodermic needles, a burned soda pop can and other paraphernalia, including a baggie with tan-colored residue. All was collected by officers. Asked for a statement, Bowling reportedly told officers he did not know about the heroin in the bedroom. The woman was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Bowling was placed into custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. On Monday, February 6, Bowling appeared in Scott Circuit Court to answer to a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug and a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance. After a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for him, Judge Jason Mount assigned a jury trial date of May 22 to the case and set bail at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Judge Mount lowered the bond to $7,500 by surety bond or $750 cash with the conditions that Bowling stay away from the Broadway St. residence and reside with his parents. He was also to be subject to pre-trial supervision by the Probation Department. A cash bond was filed for Bowling that same day. Burton’s charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies, was filed in Scott Circuit Court on Thursday, February 9. She was arrested and booked at the Scott County Security Center just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, February 11. At her initial hearing, Burton’s case was assigned to a public defender and currently has a jury trial date of May 16. Her bail is $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash.