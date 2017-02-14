A friend’s confession about recent actions allegedly committed by him and his buddy in the area of State Road 203, Lexington Township, led to both being charged with felony burglary and other offenses. James P. Kolep, 34, Lexington, and Christopher Davis, 30, Scottsburg, are now being held in lieu of bails of $50,000 corporate surety bond or 10% cash. Each received a preliminary jury trial date of May 22 when they appeared before Judge Jason Mount in Scott Circuit Court on Thursday, February 9. Kolep, who purportedly confessed to being an accomplice in a home burglary on February 3, has charges of Level 4 felony aiding in burglary, Level 6 felony theft and misdemeanors of trespass and criminal mischief. Davis’ charges cover several incidents in which he was allegedly involved. Besides Level 4 felony burglary, Davis faces Level 5 felony battery and two counts of burglary; Level 6 felony theft, residential entry and resisting law enforcement; and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, theft and disorderly conduct and three of trespass. Deputies became aware of a break-in in the S.R. 203 area on January 22 when a property owner told Deputy Shawn Mayer that he called 9-1-1 after finding a man lying on his garage floor. When the owner went back to his house to fetch a weapon, the intruder left. Gas had been siphoned from the man’s vehicle, and a gas can was stolen. On February 3, Deputy Mayer and Detective Paul Clute were dispatched to another residence on S.R. 203 about a burglary. A toolbox and other items had been taken. A caretaker of the property said he would be taking steps to secure the property since a back screen had been ripped and a window broken. Later that same day, the same caretaker called 9-1-1 again. He told Deputy Mayer he had seen two men in a black Nissan Maxima as he and a friend were driving from the house after boarding up the window. They turned around and went back to the house and found what they thought was the same car parked in the driveway. The men positioned their vehicle behind it to prevent the Nissan from leaving. Davis was seen coming from the back of the residence by the men. Kolep was sitting in the car. The suspicious pair managed to escape from the property, but the car struck the home’s front porch. Officers searched for the pair but were unable to locate them or the damaged car. They were told the Nissan had its license plate displayed in its back window. Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, Deputy John Hartman narrowed the search for the damaged Nissan to a residence on South Concord Road. The officer found the car parked at the house at 4:30 a.m. When awakened, Kolep’s mother allegedly told Deputy Hartman that the car belonged to her son, who was a friend of Davis. In talking with Kolep, the officer said Kolep admitted to being with Davis the previous day and described how he stayed in the Nissan while Davis went inside the house and stole some items. After the pair had escaped from the caretaker and his friend, Kolep said they drove north of Blocher, where Davis allegedly sold some of the stolen items. Kolep signed a statement regarding the pair’s activities, according to the probable cause affidavit. Later that Saturday, Deputies Joe Johnson and Rodney Rudder responded to a 9-1-1 call for help at a home on State Road 362, Nabb. There, they found Davis asleep in a vehicle parked inside a garage. They placed him in custody, handcuffing him and putting in a patrol car. The property owner said Davis had apparently broken in and eaten some food and then fell asleep in the vehicle. As he was being transported to the Scott County Security Center, Davis allegedly unbuckled his seat belt and attempted to escape. In a scuffle, Deputy Johnson’s hand was hurt. Deputy Mayer arrived and helped restrain the suspect. Kolep has hired an attorney to help him with his defense. A public defender has been assigned to Davis’ case.