In July Eastern sophomore Veronica Judson was crowned Queen of the Pekin Fourth of July Festival. On Saturday night, in the championship game of Class 2A Sectional 46, she earned another crown. Judson scored 17 points, 15 in the second half of the Lady Musketeers’ thrilling come from behind, 41-34 win over Providence. The Lady Pioneers were determined to take away Eastern’s two biggest offensive threats, Taylor Drury and Rachel Stewart and Judson made them pay. “I can’t say enough for Veronica Judson and the lift she game us,” said EHS Head Coach Mike McBride. “It was totally unexpected. That’s a girl who has understood her role all year and bought into it. To this point she hadn’t been a major scorer for us, but she got going tonight and we needed it. As hard as she has worked she deserved it.” Early in the game Judson was passing up the shots she took advantage of late in the game. McBride said he challenged someone to step up. “I told the kids someone else is going to have to step up and make some shots, because I knew they were going to take away Taylor and Rachel,” he said. “Our whole thought process for this game has been, be ready to shoot and know the difference between and open look and a close out look. Veronica got open looks. They didn’t close out on her, she got her feet set and knocked them down.” Judson said she had been working all season and was glad to get it going at the most important time. “Coach said someone needs to step up and I wanted it to be me,” Judson said. “I’ve been working all year and it finally happened and it came to me.” Eastern trailed 19-13 at halftime and started the methodical climb back into the game. Drury scored to start the second half and Judson’t fist of three threes in the second half trimmed the Lady Pioneer lead to one, 19-18. The two teams traded possession until Drury stepped to the free throw line and hit one of two with 1:08 remaining in the third that trimmed the PHS lead to one, 24-23. A defensive stop gave the Lady Musketeers the ball back and senior Holly Purlee hit the third that gave Eastern their first lead, 26-24 with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter. The lead grew to four, 28-24, when Drury found Stewart for two. Providence answered on their next possession with a three from Claire Rauck. From that point on, Judson took over. She hit a three and also scored a two that put EHS up six, 33-27 with 6:09 remaining in the game. On Providence’s ensuing possession, a Judson steal kept momentum in Eastern’s favor. The Lady Pioneers did have one last surge in them. Rauck hit a two in the lane and Hannah Wolford scored five quick points that put Providence up one, 34-33 with three minutes remaining in the game. Stewart ended the run and put the Lady Musketeers back up by two, 36-34 with 2:30 remaining when she converted an old-fashioned three-point play. Another Judson three late by Judson ended any hope of a Lady Pioneer comeback. Trailing by six at halftime, McBride said he encouraged his team to take the game one possession at a time. In fact after committing 20 first-half turnovers, he said he felt fortunate to only be down six. “We felt pretty good about where we were,” he said. “We knew we only needed three stops and three scores to get right back in the game. I felt like our defense was pretty good. Credit goes to our defense for holding them to 34 points, because they were averaging 57 so that was big.” Eastern’s largest deficit was 10 points early in the game. The players said they never allowed doubt to creep into their minds. “Getting down really didn’t affect us,” Stewart said. “We knew we were just going to have to pick it up and go. Once we got going we settled down and were able to get back in the game.” Judson agreed, “McBride has always taught us to believe and I knew we had a run that was going to come.” After the game, no one was more emotional than Drury. She was a key contributor to the sectional championship as a freshman and said it has been her dream to accomplish it again. “Winning this sectional means the world to me,” Drury said. “Everybody played so hard tonight, what more could you ask for from your teammates? Everybody did their part! It was great and I am so happy right now!” Eastern improved to 19-7 on the season and have won 11 games in a row heading into Saturday’s Class 2A regional at Paoli. The Lady Musketeers will play South Knox at noon. The winner of that game will play the winner of the South Ripley-Forest Park game at 8 p.m. Saturday night, also at Paoli. Tickets are $7 per session (includes both morning games) or $10 for both sessions which includes both morning games and the regional championship. Box score

EHS 4 9 13 15--41

PHS 12 7 5 10--34

Eastern: Taylor Drury 6, Savannah Emmert 2, Veronica Judson 17, Rachel Stewart 15, Holly Purlee 4.

Providence: Brock 4, Jenkins 7, Wolford 10, Rauck 11, Fougeron 2.

Threes: EHS (4): Judson 3, Purlee 1. PHS (4): Rauck 2, Wolford 2.