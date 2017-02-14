Tim Leavell averaged 35.5 points over two games, including a 55-point outburst to set a school single-game scoring record, and the Marion senior headlines the recipients in this week’s IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.

Churubusco senior Jalen Paul, Edgewood senior Cooper Bybee, South Decatur junior Matt Cornett, South Bend St. Joseph senior Nicole Konieczny, Heritage Christian senior DeShawna Harper and Eastern (Pekin) junior Rachel Stewart join Leavell as honorees for Feb. 6-11 in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Paul and Konieczny are the respective boys’ and girls’ winners for District 1. Leavell and Harper received accolades in District 2. Bybee and Cornett shared the boys’ District 3 award, while Stewart collected girls’ District 3 laurels. The 6-1 Leavell poured in 55 points with five rebounds and four assists while propelling the Marion boys to a 111-103 victory over Mississinewa in double overtime. He converted 18-of-26 shots, including 8-of-11 3-pointers, plus 11-of-12 free throws en route to his big game which broke the previous school record of 54 points by James Blackmon Jr. Leavell also tallied 16 points as the Giants (9-9) dropped a 76-61 decision to McCutcheon. Paul averaged 28.5 points and 10.5 assists in leading Churubusco (10-7) to two victories. First, the 5-9 guard scored 25 points with 10 assists as the Eagles beat Adams Central 79-58. Paul followed by producing 32 points with two rebounds, 11 assists and six steals in a 113-61 rout of Hamilton. He sank 9-of-17 shots, 7-of-13 3-pointers and 7-of-10 free throws in the latter contest. The 6-1 Bybee averaged 34.0 points over two triumphs for Edgewood (14-8). He opened with a school-record 48 points plus three rebounds in an 88-85 victory over Eastern Greene. Bybee converted 14-of-19 shots, 8-of-11 3-pointers and 12-of-13 free throws en route to eclipsing the school mark of 45 points set by Brandon Owens against Greencastle in 2012. Bybee later added 20 points with four rebounds as the Mustangs defeated Orleans 57-32. Cornett averaged 27.5 points and 19.0 rebounds in pacing South Decatur (10-10) to a pair of victories. First, the 6-6 forward totaled 18 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks as the Cougars posted a 75-64 decision over Crothersville. Cornett then exploded for 37 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in a 110-107 double-overtime triumph over Waldron. Over both games, he was 22-of-39 from the floor, 1-of-5 on 3-pointers and 10-of-10 on free throws. The 5-9 Konieczny averaged 22.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in leading the South Bend St. Joseph girls to the championship of the Rensselaer Central Regional. The Valparaiso University recruit opened with 22 points, two rebounds and one steal in a 64-44 triumph over Andrean. Konieczny followed with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals as the Indians (24-2) topped Northwestern 57-49. Over both games, she was 14-of-25 from the field, 6-of-8 on 3-pointers and 10-of-10 from the line. Harper averaged 24.0 points in propelling the Heritage Christian girls (21-6) to a regional crown at Columbia City. First, the 5-5 guard dropped in a game-high 28 points with five 3-pointers in a 63-46 victory over Norwell. The Alabama A&M signee followed with 20 points as the Eagles knocked off Fort Wayne Concordia 53-33 to claim the regional crown. The 5-9 Stewart paced the Eastern (Pekin) girls to the Paoli Regional title. Stewart started with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 55-42 decision over South Knox. She then tallied 14 points – including her 1,000th career point – with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal as the Musketeers (21-7) slid past South Ripley 54-43. Over both games, Stewart sank 14-of-24 shots, 1-of-3 3-pointers and 11-of-15 free throws. This is the ninth season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the fifth season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its sixth season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to "train hard and eat fresh." Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA's three districts. Girls winners will be chosen from now through the week following Feb. 25. Boys winners will be chosen from now through the week following March 25. Other nominees for Week 15 (2016-17) District 1 boys – Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley; Jordan Bechtold, Columbia City; Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North; Adonis Brown, Elkhart Central; Caleb Coleman, Hammond; Jermaine Couisnard, East Chicago Central; Kodi Cruise, Hebron; Brandon Emerick, Concord; Mike Green, South Bend Adams; Jordan Higgins, River Forest; Zach Lattimer, Mishawaka Marian; Garrott Ott-Large, LaPorte; Richard Robertson, Fort Wayne Northrop; Sasha Stefanovic, Crown Point; Matt Strong, John Glenn; Jarel Triplett, Hammond Morton; Nathan Walpole, Whitko; Cameron Wilbon, Merrillville; Luke Zurcher, NorthWood. District 1 girls – Brittany Anderson, Hammond Noll; Krystina Barksdale, Andrean; Kelsey Brickner, Northridge; Courtney Dunlap, Argos; Hannah Dunn, Tippecanoe Valley; Dana Evans, Gary West; Shania Kelley, Fort Wayne Concordia; Maleah Leatherman, Central Noble; Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead; Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic; Riley Ott, LaPorte; Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse; Becca Villanueva, Carroll (Fort Wayne); Jasmine Wright, Merrillville. District 2 boys – Cameron Alford, Brownsburg; Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield; Axle Brandenburg, Clinton Central; James Burns, Lafayette Jeff; Andre Dickerson, Indianapolis Shortridge; Anthony Dumes, Cardinal Ritter; Max Flinchum, Noblesville; Sutter Foster, Wes-Del; Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah; Zach Gunn, Hamilton Southeastern; Eric Hunter, Tindley; Maurice Knight, Frankton; Cooper Neese, Cloverdale; Caleb Randolph, North Montgomery; Malachi Rice, Brebeuf Jesuit; Nike Sibande, Indianapolis Attucks; Tyler Smith, Northeastern; Shawn Thames, Indianapolis Northwest; Tyler Watson, Tri-West; Billie Webster, Seton Catholic; Kris Wilkes, North Central. District 2 girls – Angel Baker, Pike; Jordyn Barga, Monroe Central; Miranda Bieghler, South Putnam; Emiley Carlton, Eastern Hancock; Ella Collier, Danville; Emma Cooper, Covenant Christian; Taylor Davis, Tri-Central; Lexi Dellinger, South Adams; Amy Dilk, Carmel; Kendall Fisher, Tindley; Bailey Gasser, Delphi; Shay Harper, Indianapolis Attucks; Rikki Harris, North Central; Jessica Hasty, Oak Hill; Maci Heimlich, North White; Madeline Lawrence, Winchester; Madison Layden, Northwestern; Lauren McGuire, Madison-Grant; Rachel McLimore, Zionsville; Meghan Miller, Carroll (Flora); Brooke Montgomery, Lebanon; Reilly Olmstead, Brownsburg; Kaylee Roller, Norwell; Cameron Tabor, New Castle; Tayler Vauters, Riverton Parke; Jessica Yencer, Southern Wells; Kelsey Zimmers, Union City. District 3 boys – Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Tye Collins, Loogootee; Bailey Falkenstein, Jeffersonville; Caden Fields, North Knox; Caleb Hamilton, Eastern Greene; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove; Musa Jallow, Bloomington North; Alex King, Columbus North; Ben Kinker, Oldenburg Academy; Carson Lambring, Brownstown Central; Romeo Langford, New Albany; Hayden Langkabel, Morristown; Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South; Eric Moenkhaus, Greenwood; Jack Nunge, Castle; Michael Sizemore, West Washington; Corey Vickers, West Vigo; Colton White, Pike Central; Lane Wienhorst, Crothersville; Tanner Yeryar, Shakamak. District 3 girls – Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence; Lanette Blume, Forest Park; Katrina Christian, Crothersville; Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth); Lilly Hatton, North Harrison; Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln; Kaitlyn Howe, Rushville; Ashlyn Huffman, Columbus North; Brenna Maikranz, Wood Memorial; Caroline Newland, Evansville Memorial; Stacy Payton, Northview; Elexah Roepke, South Ripley; Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del; Alexis Thomas, Evansville Central; Malea Toon, Bloomfield; Kayana Traylor, Martinsville; Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet. 2016-17 winners Oct. 31-Nov. 5 – District 1 girls: Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury. District 2 girls: Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central. District 3 girls: Kayana Traylor, Martinsville. Nov. 7-12 – District 1 girls: Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central. District 2 girls: Audrey Minix, North White. District 3 girls: Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills. Nov. 14-19 – District 1 girls: Mary Parkman, Westville, and Aly Reiff, Whitko. District 2 girls: Amy Dilk, Carmel. District 3 girls: Katrina Christian, Crothersville, and Grace Holdeman, Bloomington Lighthouse Christian. Nov. 21-26 – District 1 boys: Nick Mantis, Lowell. District 1 girls: Dana Evans, Gary West. District 2 boys: Tanner Lambert, Delta, and Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln. District 2 girls: Nia Clark, Ben Davis. District 3 boys: Tye Collins, Loogootee. District 3 girls: Olivia Seifert, North Decatur. Nov. 28-Dec. 3 – District 1 boys: Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic. District 1 girls: Kyannah Stull, John Glenn. District 2 boys: Cooper Neese, Cloverdale. District 2 girls: Faith Morris, Blackford; Tayler Vauters, Riverton Parke, and Macee Williams, Fountain Central. District 3 boys: Hayden Langkabel, Morristown. District 3 girls: Paige Barrett, Scottsburg. Dec. 5-10 – District 1 boys: Tyrese Walker, Westville. District 1 girls: Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead. District 2 boys: Kris Wilkes, North Central. District 2 girls: Rikki Harris, North Central. District 3 boys: Isaiah Dunham, Evansville Reitz. District 3 girls: Paige Schindler, Borden. Dec. 12-17 – District 1 boys: Nathan Walpole, Whitko. District 1 girls: Dana Evans, Gary West. District 2 boys: Zach Gunn, Hamilton Southeastern. District 2 girls: Macee Williams, Fountain Central. District 3 boys: Jack Nunge, Castle. District 3 girls: Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun, and Stacy Payton, Northview. Dec. 19-24 – District 1 boys: Tysean Sheppard, South Bend Clay. District 1 girls: Courtney Dunlap, Argos. District 2 boys: Courvoisier McCauley, Indianapolis Manual. District 2 girls: Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Megg Hensler, Shawe Memorial. Dec. 26-31 – District 1 boys: Jermaine Couisnard, East Chicago Central. District 1 girls: Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City. District 2 boys: Jack Hansen, Guerin Catholic. District 2 girls: Sydney Tucker, Frankton. District 3 boys: Nick Walker, Henryville. District 3 girls: Erinn Hodges, Evansville Central. Jan. 2-7 – District 1 boys: Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian. District 1 girls: TaiYanna Jackson, East Chicago Central. District 2 boys: Sutter Foster, Wes-Del. District 2 girls: Amy Dilk, Carmel. District 3 boys: Trevor Lengacher, Barr-Reeve. District 3 girls: Amani Brown, Terre Haute South. Jan. 9-14 – District 1 boys: Craig Young, Fort Wayne Wayne. District 1 girls: Dana Evans, Gary West. District 2 boys: Isiah James, Pike, and Billie Webster, Seton Catholic. District 2 girls: Tayler Vauters, Riverton Parke. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Lilly Hatton, North Harrison. Jan. 16-21 – District 1 boys: Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley. District 1 girls: Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead. District 2 boys: Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon. District 2 girls: Rachel McLimore, Zionsville. District 3 boys: Brady Ewing, East Central, and Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South. District 3 girls: Jaelah Crosby, Evansville Bosse. Jan. 23-28 – District 1 boys: Matt Jennings, Logansport. District 1 girls: Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic, and Mason VanHouten, Fort Wayne Canterbury. District 2 boys: Mack Smith, Warren Central. District 2 girls: Emily Kiser, Noblesville. District 3 boys: Michael Sizemore, West Washington. District 3 girls: Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg. Jan. 30-Feb. 4 – District 1 boys: Nathan Walpole, Whitko. District 1 girls: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble. District 2 boys: Christian Harvey, Richmond. District 2 girls: Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central. District 3 boys: Hayden Langkabel, Morristown. District 3 girls: Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence. Feb. 6-11 – District 1 boys: Jalen Paul, Churubusco. District 1 girls: Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph. District 2 boys: Tim Leavell, Marion. District 2 girls: DeShawna Harper, Heritage Christian. District 3 boys: Cooper Bybee, Edgewood, and Matt Cornett, South Decatur. District 3 girls: Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin).