The Eastern Lady Musketeers made history last night (Saturday, Feb. 11) when they beat South Ripley to claim the Class 2A Paoli Regional Championship. It was the first time in school history a girls' basketball team won a game at regional.

It was also a night of milestones and near milestones. Junior Rachel Stewart became a member of Eastern's exclusive 1,000-point club and senior Taylor Drury is just two-points shy of becoming the school's all-time leader in points scored.

Stewart and Drury are pictured here with some young fans after the game.