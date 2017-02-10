A woman who was revived by the administration of Narcan by an Austin police officer on February 4 had apparently overdosed on heroin at her home. Austin Patrolman Justin Cheatham was dispatched to the home of Taressa E. Caudill around 1 a.m. after 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call for help for an overdose victim. He was met by the woman’s sister, who said Caudill was overdosing. Ptl. Cheatham grabbed a dose of the antidote and administered it to the woman as she lay on a bathroom floor. Scott County EMS technicians arrived soon after as did Deputies John Hartman and Josh Watterson. Ptl. Cheatham talked to the victim’s sister and another man who lived at the house. He stated in a probable cause affidavit that the sister said she and her husband were upstairs asleep when they heard the other man, Jeremy Hensley, yelling. The couple came downstairs and said they found Taressa Caudill unconscious. The sister stated that Taressa Caudill apparently allowed another man, Jordan D. Bowling, to enter the residence. Hensley told the officer that he had just come home to find Bowling there and Caudill “…not breathing and her body was turning blue.” He called 9-1-1 to summon help. Hensley allegedly said Bowling did not want to call emergency services. The ailing woman’s bedroom contained hypodermic needles, a burned soda pop can and other paraphernalia, including a baggie with tan-colored residue. All was collected by officers. Asked for a statement, Bowling reportedly told officers he did not know about the heroin in the bedroom. The woman was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Bowling was placed into custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. On Monday, February 6, Bowling appeared in Scott Circuit Court to answer to a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug and a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance. After a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for him, Judge Jason Mount assigned a jury trial date of May 22 to the case and set bail at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Judge Mount lowered the bond to $7,500 by surety bond or $750 cash with the conditions that Bowling stay away from the Broadway St. residence and shall reside with his parents. He was also to be subject to pre-trial supervision by the Probation Department. A cash bond was filed for Bowling that same day.