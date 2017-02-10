Scott County Commissioners unanimously rejected a bid of $400,000 in paving as the purchase price offered for a paving plant. The nearly unused paver had been valued as high as $1.6 million when brand new. It was used by the U.S. Army to teach proper paving procedures for plane runways and the like at overseas sites. The paver was among equipment labeled surplus by the Army and offered to any unit of U.S. government free which could transport it. Scott County won that right. Commissioners had hoped the plant could be upgraded and then used by the Highway Department to pave more cheaply than awarding contracts to paving companies. Unfortunately, an expert in the field told them last year that its operation would cost the county more, not less. Hence, the decision to sell the plant was made. Only one bid to buy it was received last week. Wingham Paving, the same firm which won the nearly $2 million bid to repave a number of county roads last fall, offered to provide $80,000 worth of paving each year for the next five years. Though a number of alternatives were discussed by Commissioners Kelley Robbins, Bob Tobias and Mike Jones, Robbins and Jones ultimately agreed with Tobias that they should advertise the paver more widely to see if higher bids could be obtained. This time, Tobias said, the ad should include more specifics. If paving services are to be offered, he wanted “…the amount of paving to be offered and the thickness. Then, everyone is on the same footing,” the official stated. In other business addressed, Commissioners approved adjusted billings from the elevator company which installed the new device at the jail complex. The company was called twice when the elevator failed last fall. The original bill was for $4,700. The adjusted bill was about half that amount. Commissioners thanked Auditor Tammy Johnson for getting the bill reduced. Commissioners were also told that officials with DLZ, the firm drawing up plans for the old jail building, want to meet with at least one Commissioner and a couple of county councilmen. Plans are being made to make that meeting a reality, advised Commissioner Robbins. Commissioner Tobias said he had learned that a new medical area was being constructed in the old jail. “As a member of (the Board of Commissioners), I don’t want to see the tail wagging the dog, so to speak. We need to be advised of what is going on and what is being done,” Tobias declared. Commissioner Jones said he gave Sheriff Dan McClain some names of workmen to contact to make necessary repairs to the jail after a walk-through of the facility. “I’ve studied the state jail inspectors’ reports from 2014 to 2016 and they emphasize the lack of air circulation, the plumbing and the lighting. if these were the major problems throughout, wouldn’t we have worked on repairing them over these years?” he asked. Not necessarily, Tobias and Robbins told him. “We were working on building the new jail at the time,” Tobias said. “I just don’t want to see a lot of money spent over there if we are going to tear down the building in a year.” Auditor Johnson said the work at the old portion of the jail may put her into a difficult position. “I don’t want to pay claims that (the work creating them) hasn’t been authorized by you,” she explained. “I can’t paint the employees’ bathroom over here without getting your permission first.” Commissioner Tobias suggested that the Sheriff be contacted. “He needs to make sure that this board authorizes everything being done over there,” said Tobias. Commissioners also reappointed Flossie McGannon to the Scott County Library Board of Directors. They will next meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15. -30-