A man causing a disturbance at Scott Memorial Hospital has been released on bond after being charged with biting an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper.

James Horvath, 48, Scottsburg, was charged with Level 5 felony battery as well as resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Scott County EMS was dispatched to a residence on North Second Street in Scottsburg on January 29 about a person needing medical assistance. Technicians soon called for help because of a man who was interfering with their helping the patient.

That call was aborted after the man, later identified as Horvath, calmed down. However, police were later dispatched to the hospital when Horvath allegedly became disorderly there. Sgt./Detective Steven Herald of the Scottsburg department and ISP Trooper Matt Busick answered that dispatch.

When they arrived, they were told that Horvath allegedly tried to gain access to the person being treated in the hospital’s ER. He was “…being confrontational…” with personnel at the front desk and the hospital security officer as the officers entered the waiting area, Det. Herald noted.

Yelling ensued as the two officers attempted to calm and reason with the man. Those attempts failing, Det. Herald said Horvath began to resist and jerk away as he was being placed in handcuffs. Warned by Trp. Busick that he could be tazered if he continued, Horvath allegedly screamed, “Taze me then.”

Horvath was taken to the floor by the officers, but he continued to resist them and bit Trp. Busick’s right hand, leaving tooth marks. He also allegedly kicked Det. Herald.

Horvath was transported to the Scott County Security Center.

He appeared on February 2 for his initial court hearing. A jury trial was set on April 25; Horvath’s bail was set by Judge Jason Mount at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. His case was assigned to a public defender.

When Horvath filed a cash bond on February 6, he was ordered not to enter the local hospital unless he required emergency service.

-30-