Sheriff’s deputies had a busy time of investigating and assisting at the scenes of two injury accidents which occurred in Scott County on Thursday afternoon, February 2, and Friday evening, February 3. The first crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. on that Thursday on State Road 3 2,510 feet north of its intersection with Kinderhook Road. Driver James R. Quinn, 26, Scottsburg, was headed south on the highway in a 1993 Honda Accord when the car veered off the road. The investigation by Deputy J.R. Ward indicated that the vehicle was apparently in the middle of the highway when it skidded off to the right side and entered a ditchline. The Honda turned around and slid sideways into a utility pole, the report stated. Quinn was injured and trapped inside the car wreckage. After being freed, he was transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital for evaluation when he experienced head pain. When he was released, he was placed under arrest for a misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle when he never received a driver license. The car was totaled in the mishap, with property damage estimated at up to $10,000. Two drivers and a passenger were injured in the second crash, which happened just after 7 p.m. that Friday at the T intersection of State Road 56 East and S.R. 3. According to the report prepared by Deputy Josh Watterson, Amanda J., Pfeiffer, 38, Greensburg, was driving her 1998 Ford Escort northbound on S.R. 3. She apparently did not notice the red flasher at the intersection and drove onto S.R. 56 without stopping, There, she collided with a westbound 2013 Ford Escape operated by Michael L. Bowling, 67, French Lick. The impact caused both vehicles to travel down an embankment north of the intersection. Each came to rest in a field at the bottom of the embankment. Air bags in the Bowling car deployed. Michael Bowling experienced chest pain, while his wife, Barbara, 60, had back pain. Pfeiffer was listed with head pain. All were transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial for evaluation Pfeiffer is now facing several charges, including infractions, misdemeanors and felonies. She was allegedly driving while intoxicated. Property damage was estimated at up to $25,000.