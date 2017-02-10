Scott County Prosecutor Scott Owens is commending the bravery of two children who told what happened to them at the hands of three adults on October 30 and 31, 2015, which has led to two men getting prison sentences that total 57 years. “Elzie Vincent Jr. and Shawn Cardinal were apprehended and convicted because of these children’s bravery. Once officers learned about the incident, some solid work by the Scottsburg Police Department gave this office a case in which charges were filed and this type of resolution could be reached,” stated Owens. Vincent, 38, was convicted and sentenced on January 30 to 32 years in prison for child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor. On February 7, Cardinal, 39, was sentenced to 25 years for child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and being an Habitual Offender. His registration as a sex offender ordered as part of his sentence, Vincent received credit for time served of 337 days. His sentences in the two cases will be served concurrently as will the sentences on his individual charges. Cardinal’s terms are similar with a lifetime registration as a sex offender included. Cardinal got credit for time served of 493 days already served. Both men shall have no contact with the girls, who were 12 and 14 years old at the time of the incidents. Vincent’s sentence also covered an earlier incident that year with the same 14-year-old for which charges were filed in November, 2015. The charges from the “party” on Halloween night and the following night resulted in charges against the pair that were filed in Scott Circuit Court in February, 2016. “Both Vincent and Cardinal have been continuously incarcerated since these charges were filed. By securing lengthy prison sentences for both offenders, we have assured the safety of the children involved well into their adulthoods,” Owens commented. He added, “My office will do everything in our power to insure that justice is done for crimes committed against children, especially crimes like these. Any time sentences of this magnitude can be handed down without putting young victims through a trial process, we consider it a success. We always put the safety of the victims first, keeping in mind how the trial process will affect them.” His background in teaching and having parents who are retired educators has caused Owens to always prioritize the well-being of children. “In all cases that come to this office, we always consider what is best for the kids involved,” he stated. A third individual involved in the 2015 “party” has a jury trial date scheduled this July.