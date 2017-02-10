Two traffic stops performed by local officers resulted in arrests on drug-related charges. Early on the evening of January 30, Deputy John Hartman stopped a vehicle traveling on Owen Street near Bond Street in Scottsburg. Deputy Hartman informed the driver, Robert L. Hines, 35, Scottsburg, that his license plate had expired in June, 2016. Hines told the officer that he had never had a driver license, a statement confirmed by dispatchers who told Deputy Hartman the man had been charged with an infraction for that in the past. What really interested the deputy, however, was the smell of marijuana coming from either Hines or the vehicle. When the Kia was searched, two glass pipes and a plastic baggie filled with marijuana were located. A not guilty plea was entered for Hines on February 1 during his initial hearing in court. Bail was originally set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or 10% cash on charges of felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanors of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle whenever received a license. Judge Jason Mount allowed the man’s bail to be lowered to $10,000 by surety bond or $1,000 cash; a cash bond was filed that same day for Hines. Hines hired his own attorney. His trial date is April 25. Erratic driving of a maroon SUV with Michigan tags was reported by motorists on Interstate 65 on February 4. Scottsburg Patrolman Travis Rutherford caught up with the northbound vehicle at the 30.5 mile marker. He talked with the driver, William J. Heidtman, 35, of Marquette, Mi., and put Heidtman through a field sobriety test, which the man passed. When Heidtman was finished, Ptl. Rutherford told him he could continue on his trip. He also asked Heidtman if he could look inside the SUV. Ptl. Rutherford stated that Heidtman said, “Yeah, go ahead.” That’s when the officer said he found a glass smoking pipe, a cut drinking straw and 14 pills in a round blue container in the passenger seat. A portion of the pills was a legend, or prescription, drug. Nine were identified as Naloxone, a Schedule 3 controlled substance. Instead of heading north, Heidtman found himself at the Security Center in downtown Scottsburg. His initial hearing before Judge Mount was held Monday, February 6, on felony possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. His bail was reduced from $15,000/$1,500 to $10,000/$1,000, and Heidtman filed a cash bond and was released the same day. He also entered into a pre-trial diversion agreement. If he has no further violations for one year, the charges may be dismissed.