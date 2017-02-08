By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



Although not a unanimous vote, the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation Board of Directors appointed a new board member during their January 30th meeting. The appointment is to replace the seat vacated in December by D.J. Hines. Board members nominated and approved Lee Cotner to the board. Cotner, who previously served from 2002-2006 and was appointed again in 2010 following the resignation of Patricia Badger-Byrd, said he was excited about serving. “I really enjoyed the work the previous times I have been on the board. I think it is the highest form of public service serving the children and the people of your community. I have always enjoyed the work. I am a product of this school system. My wife and my kids went through this school system. I am a big believer and support this system and public education,” he said. Cotner’s appointment didn’t come without some discussion. Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said “I am proud to say that the board received 10 letters of interest, however only 7 individuals qualified that lived in the district that is currently vacant. No one sitting up here will tell you that it was an easy decision because many of the candidates would make great school board members.” “We reached consensus on the person who has the most experience, the education, the training and an individual that shares the philosophy of serving this community with the goals of high academic achievement and fiscal responsibility,” she added. Board member Donna Corbett said “Although we had a large number of highly qualified applicants. We also had a diverse group of candidates for this opening. And although I agree that Mr. Cotner is a good pick because he has served on the board before and he offers much insight and experience, I feel it is equally important if not more that we build a board that more closely represents our community we serve. I am looking for a more diverse board that is qualified as well and that is going to reflect my vote.” Board members voting in support of Cotner were Wiseheart, Elizabeth Galligan, Jenny Higbie and Becky Gardenour. Corbett voted against and Jan Anderson abstained. Following this official vote, the board moved into a work session to discuss the need for the Director of Middle School position and for a Director of Human Resources. Galligan said she wasn’t sure what the role of Middle School Director entailed and took time to talk with Dr. Rhonda Roos, who retired from the position. “The first myth that she put to rest that it was an added administrative job. In the past, there was a director of directors, a director of elementary and a director of secondary. When Dr. (Bruce) Hibbard came the hierarchy was flattened to make a director of elementary, a director of middle and a director of high school.” Galligan said Roos told her some of the duties included curriculum coordination, coordinate professional development for over 300 teachers who teach roughly 3600 students. “If this job is eliminated that would be a vote against student learning because the middle school teachers need someone who is solely focused on what they need and how they can improve their job performance and since teachers drive students learning, we need to support them with this position.” Roos also told Galligan she wrote grants for “things like gifted and talented and ESL. I am sure there are other grants they can apply for. If this position is eliminated this will have to be assigned to someone else who is already overworked,” added Galligan. “I couldn’t say anything against this job really. I think it is a no-brainer and it is vital….We already have 9 applicants and some are from outside the district. I just hope we will get the best person because it is a job that is critical to this district,” she added. Board member Higbie said the director determined what is supposed to be taught in each 9 week period. “The position also ensures we have equitable education for all. If you don’t have someone directing the curriculum what happens in one health classroom might be completely different than what is happening in another one. We want it to be equal,” she said. “They are 3600 middle school students that we want to see succeed with this director overseeing them,” she added. “We need someone there to guide and lead the teachers who are overseeing our precious middle school students. I feel really strongly and passionately about it. I have been a stay at home mom for some time and I know with an education background of over a decade, it is critical.” Wiseheart said she wanted to hear from the teachers before making a decision. “I am not in a position to determine if we have it or don’t have it. Although we aren’t voting on it tonight, I would certainly want the overall perception of our teachers as a whole to know what they feel. They are the ones under the direction of this person.” Joy Lohmeyer, president of the NAFC Education Association, which represents area teachers, said “The teachers are here tonight so that they can listen to your discussion. We will be reaching out to teachers after tonight to get their reaction and their thoughts.” Superintendent Hibbard said “The board has never instructed me not to have a middle school position. I didn’t fill it at the time because I think we will have some strong internal candidates that will apply. I also wouldn’t want to put us in a position to get the top quality candidates,” he added. Corbett said after the meeting “To me, just because it is working today and I think the director of middle school, the job she does and the role she plays is important. But I don’t necessarily think it has to be done by somebody with that title of middle school director. It could be redelegated to people in the building, maybe another administrator. It could all be taken care of in a slightly different fashion and still get done.” “In almost all of my 39 years, we have had a minimum 3 people. I am guessing when Jan (Anderson) was a principal we had a superintendent, a secondary, an elementary, we had a title 1 director. There was someone downtown for gifted and talented and someone from fine arts. Going any further than 3, I think would be very detrimental and I think it is more than just the middle school teachers who could be affected. If those duties must be shared with the elementary and high school directors that is time they are being pulled away from their endeavors,” said Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent. The board also discussed the need for a director of Human Resources. “10 out of 12 in our peer group (of other districts) have some type of HR director and we do have an HR department but not necessarily a director. My observation is that Bill Briscoe does a lot and it seems like he has a lot of responsibilities,” said Corbett. Briscoe said she and Fred McWhorter, the district’s business officer, share a lot of those responsibilities because one is certified and the other is not certified. “We have good people in our department. Deana (Burks), who has an HR background, is very good. Our non-certified staff in payroll and HR and do a lot of work and are very qualified. Although it has our names at the top that does not mean we are doing the bulk of the work.” “My observation is that you are doing a lot and Fred is doing a lot. A lot of the administrative staff have to pick up pieces here and there that take away from your job,” Corbett said. “For me, when Carol (Atz) passed we were all very sorry to see that happen. Very fine lady and did a lot with 60 hours a week. She was a hard worker but the truth is anything she was working on that was at a high level whether it be discipline, legal or specific things, all things with the association, our jobs duck tailed anyway. I don’t know if we had an HR director how much would come off my plate since I am responsible for working with the association and discussion. I have to be involved and I like my job because I am involved in curriculum, I am involved in operations, safety and all of these things are things we discussed 2-3 times a day,” Briscoe said. McWhorter said the corporation has made changes to the HR Department. “We essentially took Carol’s job descriptions and mixed it up. We said we can save the $150,000 in salaries and benefits and do it internally and use those dollars for other things.” Corbett asked if the board decided to add an HR director position and keep the middle school position “would we enough money to pay an HR person and the middle school position?” McWhorter said “You would add $150,000 into expenditures. The middle school position is a replacement. Since we reduced Carol’s position a few years ago, that would be an addition to the budget.” He also said the corporation has had a balanced budget for the last four years. “If you want to do this, then we can’t do something else,” he added. Hibbard said the corporation is “not advocating for the position because we believe the building needs outweighs the central office needs.” Wiseheart shared her own concerns about recruiting teachers. “My perspective on this is that time has changed in how we get money. It is based on student enrollment. You are typically allowed to recruit…My focus is on recruiting, hiring and retaining with a little bit of marketing put in there so that we have our focus put on 2017 strategies on how to attack this national issue of staffing.” “I would like a position considered that combines recruiting and marketing. Whether it be an HR director or not. That would be my personal opinion., Since we got rid of our marketing person and I have issues with our HR department. Not that it is bad. I just want to see more in our HR department. There were issues with the job functions of the HR director. I want us to be leader and be more intense in our marketing to get students in.” Hibbard said the district has had 680 students transfer in and McWhorter said there are various reason for those transfers including childcare, where someone works, the school system being a better opportunity and sometimes parents move from Floyd county but want to keep their kids in the system. Wiseheart wants data on why they chose NAFCS. “To my knowledge, there is not measurable data on how we get these students. We have nothing established to determine what brings them here based on marketing.” The board eliminated the director of marketing position serval years ago during a debt reduction. Corbett said she wanted to “hear from the teachers about how the HR situation is affecting them. Lohmeyer said they would add this to the survey to teachers. Anderson said she was “impressed with the HR improvements and restructuring and you have accomplished a lot with it...I really am and I don’t think adding another financial responsibility to that person that we can’t use that money somewhere else.”