|Special Olympics team will play Thursday
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 08 February 2017 07:36
The Washington County Pride, will have a game on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. In the Salem High School main gym.
The group will be welcoming a Special Olympics team from the Clark/Floyd division.
This will be a honme game.
All are invited to come see the hard work and dedication athletes and volunteers put in.
Be prepared to cheer both teams and show support of all players.
The Special Olympic Motto is, “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”