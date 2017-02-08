Late last week, based on information from the public, the vehicle was reported to be back in the area of Blue River Road.

Officers were quickly dispatched to the area. Indiana State Police units assisted with making a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.

The alleged driver, Dalton Peacock, 20, New Philadelphia Road, Salem, was taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, where he was interviewed by Sheriff Roger Newlon.

Newlon said Peacock was cooperative and admitted to being involved in a crash on Blue River Road earlier this week.

Peacock was booked in at the Washington County Detention Center and charged with one count of Failure to Stop After an Accident.

The crash was reported on January 30 around 1:49 AM and occurred near 12510 E Blue River Road.

Deputy Lucas Gray received information that an Amish buggy with two occupants were traveling south on Blue River Road, when a vehicle rear ended the buggy.

The impact ejected both occupants and caused the buggy to flip upside down. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and left the scene of the accident.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was described as a passenger car, gray or silver in color, with an orange license plate on the front bumper with the word “Kubota” on the license plate.

--George Browning