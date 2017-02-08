The Washington County Commissioners decided at its regular meeting January 17 to move forward with repairs to the Beck’s Mill Bridge. The bridge is listed as a historic landmark. Highway Department Office Manager Pam Hasty said the county has $748,000 in federal money available to them to do the federal improvements to the bridge. Further complicating things with work on the bridge was an accident that caused an estimated $60,000 damaged to the bridge. The county is working on getting that money from the driver’s insurance company. There was some discussion about just repairing the damage from the accident and scrapping the project until 2022 when the county could re-apply for federal money. Commissioner Phillip Marshall said he doesn’t think it’s a wise investment, but the bridge’s distinction as a landmark makes the project a must. “I disagree with the whole thing anyway,” he said. “I get that it’s a landmark, but today with progress needing to go where it needs to go, it looks like we are going back on this one. Our gain is not our gain.” Commissioner Rick Roberts said he feels like the county needs to fix the bridge the cheapest way it needs to be fixed. Commissioner Preston Shell agreed. Hasty meet with the state and informed them the county would move ahead with the project. The county’s portion of the repairs is 20 percent, which she things won’t be a problem. “I budget at least $150,000 a year for the Beck’s Mill Bridge project and considering it wouldn’t start until late 2018, that would be $300,000 of the $325 needed for the county match,” Hasty said. “I am not worried about the money as far as what we need to pay out, but I want us to get moving on it.”

In other business * Hasty informed the commissioners that two new employees were hired and would start to work January 30. * The Washington County Commissioner’s voted unanimously to make the fairgrounds employee Randy Lee a county employee with annual salary of $20,000. Some discussion ensued about the specifics of the Lee’s pay, which was retroactive through the first of the January. County Auditor Randall Bills said the $20,000 will be divided into 26 weeks. “As long as he puts in his hours, that’s what he will be paid,” Bills said. Lee is not eligible for overtime, but is available for all county benefits. * John Burlington, manager of Delaney Park informed the commissioners that 2016 was a solid year for the park. Burlington said the park made more than $107,000. * Councilman Todd Ewen encouraged the commissioner’s to join with the council about establishing a better line of communication. “I just want you guys thinking about implementing a quarterly department head meeting, which would allow department heads to bring up any issues they are having,” Ewen said. “I think (meeting) would eliminate some misinformation and give them an opportunity to voice their opinions.” The commissioners agreed. Ewen said they will work on getting one scheduled for March. The commissioner’s next meeting will be Tuesday, February 7, 2017.