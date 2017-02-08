The Salem Lions overcame a seven-point deficit late in the February 2 game against visiting Silver Creek, to keep it’s winning streak alive with a 64-60 win. Salem has won 14 in a row including Saturday’s 58-51 win at Seymour, where senior Seth Hobson scored his 1,000th point. A basket by Silver Creek’s Zane Gross put the Dragons up 56-49 with a little under five minutes to go. Salem ‘s comeback began when Head Coach Hank Weedin challenged his team to start getting stops on the defensive end. The Lions did that and the offense took care of itself. Jeffrey Burch knocked down a three. Hobson scored a basket with 3:50 remaining to pull the Lions to within two, 56-54. After a defensive stop by SHS, Hobson, who finished the game with 21 points, converted an old-fashioned three-point play, that put the Lions on top 57-56. “We started running some calls to get Seth the ball in the lane,” Weedin said. “Silver Creek did a good job of defending our motion and dribble drive pretty well. We did a good job being patient and getting Seth ball in the lane. He is a strong kid, who is good at taking bumps. He was on tonight.” Hobson scored again on Salem’s next possession, putting his team up three 59-56. Silver Creek responded with four points in a row by Cameron Stephens, pulling his team to within one, 61-60. The Lions were able to close out the game with Hunter Weedin hitting three of four free throws from the line. Hunter Weedin also had a big defensive play where he took a charge that helped Salem keep momentum going. His dad, Hank, said he thought for sure Hunter was going to try to block the shot, but was surprised when he took the charge. “He played a real strong game,” Hank Weedin said. “He stood there and took the hit. X (Xavier Handegis) also stood in and took some hits. I was real proud of the kids for doing that because they are a big physical team.” It was a game of runs. After trailing 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, Salem went on an 8-0 run to start the second. A three by Burch, who finished the game with 11 points, gave the Lions their biggest lead 30-22 late in the second quarter. The Dragons closed the first half on a 6-0 run, to tighten the SHS lead to two, 30-28 at intermission. Silver Creek Head Coach Brandon Hoffman said there is no excuse for squandering a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. “We we got up seven, we should have closed the game out, but we had some bad offensive decisions,” McBride said. “You can’t give a good team like that opportunities to get back in the game. We lost some poise on offense, we were up seven and we shoot two threes and have an offensive foul, that was our next three possessions. Salem scored on all three of those bad possessions of ours.” The Lions are 15-1 on the season. They hosted Paoli Tuesday, results weren’t available at press time. They will be back in action Saturday at Clarksville. Silver Creek is 10-8 and will host Scottsburg Friday night. SC 13 15 19 13--60 SHS 10 20 14 20--64 Silver Creek: Garrett 10, Hawkins 2, Gross 11, Popp 9. Stephens 18, Deyl 2, Landers 2, Barnett 6. Salem: Haendiges 5, Nice 2, Hobson 21, Cornett 8, Weedin 17, Burch 11.