Scott County Commissioners are again on record demanding that a section of Fairgrounds Road be reopened. At their February 1 business meeting, the county officials directed county attorney Robert L. Houston to send a second letter to the Louisville and Indianapolis (L&I) Railroad in Jeffersonville. The letter will be a demand that the railroad reopen that stretch of Fairgrounds Road between U.S. Highway 31 South and Vienna Road. The road climbs over a new side rail installed this past year by L&I’s contractor, R.J. Corman and the main north-south track. It was replaced by the railroad and its partner CSX during their project to replace all rails and repave crossings. The multi-million dollar effort improved the short line between Louisville and Indianapolis for longer and faster trains to travel. Work in Scott County was undertaken last year, crossings being the last task attempted by R.J. Corman crews. Most crossings were closed for only one to three days. Fairgrounds Road was closed while the company lengthened an existing side rail southward. It never reopened. Concrete barriers remain on the road so that motorists won’t attempt a crossing. The issue was brought up by the county’s newest commissioner, Mike Jones. Jones is deputy chief of the Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department and a First Responder. He asked fellow Commissioners Kelley Robbins and Bob Tobias in January why the road remained closed. They told him about their attempt earlier in 2016 to pressure the railroad into reopening the crossing. Commissioners are the responsible parties for making sure railroad crossings are accessible to traffic. Hearing this explanation, Jones said he would talk with a contact that he had with the L&I. He did. “He gave me this story about how no one ever used it. Sure, a lot of people don’t use it, but what they need to realize is that (Fairgrounds Road) is the last road south of Scottsburg. If one of their trains is blocking the tracks at Lovers Lane and ambulances or fire trucks have to go down to Vienna to cross there, it adds three miles to responders’ trips. Three miles is a lot if you can’t breathe,” he related. On his recommendation, Commissioners agreed to have Houston send the company another letter requesting its reopening as quickly as possible. “I’ll send them a letter. It’ll probably be a really short letter. I don’t think I’m going to have to explain the terms ‘open’ and ‘closed’ to them,” Houston remarked, causing some laughter. All of the Commissioners will sign the letter, it was decided. Commissioner Tobias said the company will have to regrade the crossing, since the new side rail adds to the problem of making the crossing available to all types of traffic. “Just as long as they get it open, that’s what we care about,” commented Commissioner Robbins.