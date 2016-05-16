“I was just working on a fence job right here in Charlestown. My cell phone rang and it was a New York number. I normally do not answer those calls because it is always a telemarketer,” stated David Abbott. Abbott is truly grateful he answered that particular call last month. This call was one he will not soon forget. While Abbott spends a lot of time on his cell phone, this 10 minute call will always be one he will fondly recall. “I answered the call and the lady on the other end asked me if I was David Abbott that was on Fox & Friends that morning. I told her I was and she told me she had Donald Trump on the line and wanted to know if I had time to take his call! I was immediately answering her, ‘Yes, Yes, I do have time.’ Then I hear, David, This is Donald Trump.” Abbott was at a loss for words after the conversation with then President-Elect Trump. Abbott can laugh about it now since he knows he is not one to have trouble finding his voice. “The first person I called was my wife, Cheri. I told her she wouldn’t believe who just called me. When I told her, she repeated what I said to her entire office. I could hear the girls’ reaction. They couldn’t believe it and really neither could I,” Abbott recalled. President Trump called Abbott after he seen Abbott appear on the Fox & Friends morning show on Monday, January 16, the week of President Trump’s Inauguration. The topic of discussion during Abbott’s segment was “Celebrities Refusing to Attend Trump’s Inauguration.” This appearance on Fox & Friends was Abbott’s third appearance. Before appearing on the segment, Abbott asked his friends what their ideas were regarding the celebrities boycotting the Inauguration. Many felt the same way he did. “I think we give the celebrities too much credit. We don’t buy something just because a celebrity is the spokesperson. The product sells itself,” Abbott explained on Fox & Friends. He added, “It’s not the celebrities’ day, it’s Donald Trump’s Day.” He first appeared on the news show on Saturday morning, May 16, 2016 to discuss his support of Trump. He was asked back the following Tuesday to speak on the same topic. The third time must have been a charm because it led to what Abbott refers to as “the call of a lifetime.” “One day I hope to be able to tell my grandkids, hey, your grandpa received a phone call from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. It was truly a phone call that I will never forget. I will always remember where I was and what I was doing when President Trump called me,” Abbott explained trying to hide his excitement. The word of Abbott’s phone call from President Trump traveled quickly. U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth was excited for one of his constitutes to receive a call from Trump. “He’s committed to listening to the people. We need government to reflect what people need. That phone call is exactly that. I hope it is one of many phone calls he makes to Americans,” Hollingsworth stated. “I make hundreds of random phone calls every week. I make a point to ask what is important to them. I am really heartened to hear that Donald Trump is doing that as well. We have to give the government back to the people.” Although Abbott would not divulge everything he and President Trump discussed he did say they spoke about meeting. “He did thank me for my support. I told him I had supported him from day one. I knew he was the right man for the job and he thanked me again. Then we exchanged some ideas and ended with me telling President Trump that if he is ever in Southern Indiana or the local area, I would like to shake his hand and thank him. He said he thought that could be arranged,” Abbott recalled some of the details of the conversation. Abbott always enjoys working on a job as owner/operator of Abbott’s Lawn & Fence Company but that day he received the phone call from President Trump will definitely be one of his favorites. “Honestly, I still cannot believe it. I mean, I was just working on hanging a gate and then, wow! I mean, it was from Donald Trump. Really, who am I? Just a middle class, hard working guy. I’m just a normal guy and Mr. Trump took time to call me during his Inauguration Week. It just goes to show you what kind of guy he is,” Abbott added. When asked about Abbott’s future in politics, he smiled, “You never know what the future holds.”