Last week, a trooper from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg along Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating alleged illegal drug activity at a residence located 2690 Beeline Road in Salem. Officers made contact with the occupants of the home, Robert Baker and Clinton Baker.

After speaking to them, a search of the home, their persons and vehicles was completed. During the search officers located over 10 grams of suspected Heroin, 21 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 13 Marijuana plants, weighing scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both, Robert Baker, 25 years old and Clinton Baker, 31 years old, (brothers), were arrested. Both were residing at the incident address.

Robert Baker was arrested and incarcerated at the Washington County Jail on the charges of:

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Felony

Dealing in Methamphetamine, Felony Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Neglect of a Dependent, Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Clinton Baker was arrested and incarcerated at the Washington County Jail on the charges of: Cultivating Marijuana, Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor.