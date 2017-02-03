An elderly motorist was killed and a family of four injured in a late afternoon crash that occurred Sunday, January 29, in Scottsburg. Margaret “Peg” Anne Shirley, 90, was driving her 2012 Buick Lucerne and attempting to pull out on U.S. Highway 31 North and enter the southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. When she got onto the highway, a 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by Floyd M. White, 28, Austin, struck the mid-sized sedan in the driver’s door. White later told Sgt./Detective Steven Herald that the car pulled out so quickly, there was no time for him to react. The crash sent the car over into the southbound lanes, while the larger pickup skewed, coming to rest for the most part in the inner northbound lane. The accident was witnessed by Indiana State Police Trooper Martin Wimp. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. First Responders and firemen with the Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department arrived shortly after the mishap as did Scottsburg officers Det. Herald and Patrolman Trevis Burr and Deputies Joe Guarneri and Rex Herald. The woman was carefully removed from the wreckage and sent on by Scott County EMS ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital. She was pronounced dead there shortly after arrival. Internal injuries were reported to have caused her death. Floyd White suffered an abrasion to his elbow/lower arm. His wife, Nicole, had a possible fracture or dislocation of her elbow/lower arm. The couple’s children, nine-year-old Jacklyn and four-year-old Zander, had contusions and bruises. The man was treated at the scene. His wife and children were taken to Scott Memorial for additional treatment. The funeral for Peg Shirley was conducted at the Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home in Scottsburg on Thursday, February 2. Bro. Phil LaMaster and the Rev. Tim Lueking officiated. Burial was in Scottsburg Cemetery.