The City of Austin has again been successful in obtaining a Blight Elimination Program (BEP) loan from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA). An announcement made by the authority on Tuesday, January 31, stated that the City of Austin will receive $252,000. This award follows a 2016 BEP loan of $392,000. All local units of government in Indiana’s 92 counties were eligible to apply for BEP funding. Loan dollars are used exclusively to eliminate blighted, vacant and abandoned homes in the State’s effort to decrease the number of foreclosures. Austin is listed in the BEP’s Division Six of communities which applied for these latest funds, and it received the highest amount of funding in Divisions Four, Five and Six, aside from the City of Richmond, which received $254,000. The funds were made available after they were de-obligated for various reasons from other communities’ 2016 loans. BEP loans are made on a “forgiveable” basis. The program allows the IHCDA to make funding available, with the loans being restructured as loans using dollars from the $221.7 million Hardest Hit Fund money allotted to Indiana in 2014. The loans can then be written off or “forgiven.” According to IHCDA estimates, approximately 4,000 blighted and abandoned homes in Indiana will be eliminated through the BEP. To date, more than 1,500 homes have been demolished. Through BEP, property owners are offered $6,000 for a building with no basement or $10,000 for a building with a basement. In Austin, 20 such structures were initially targeted under the 2016 program. A total of 14 have been torn down, with another six slated for demolition. The new funds will allow the Austin Redevelopment Commission (ARC), the acting agency for the City of Austin, to contract for more eliminations. Those homes already demolished or under contract include: 458 West Maple Street 1253 North Church Street 219 Paulanna Avenue 232 East Main Street (State Road 256) 1316 West Gibson Drive 180 Paulanna Avenue 338 South Third Street 49 North High Street 1266 Pearl Street 503 Cross Street 95 Rural Street 136 Wilbur Avenue 971 North Second Street 1027 North Third Street 180 North Street 410 Broadway Street 331 Wilbur Avenue 285 Broadway Street 990 Mann Avenue 825 Mann Avenue A contract for the final six homes was approved by the ARC on Tuesday, January 31. CLG Disposal of Henryville won that contract with a bid of $29,972.11. Other communities receiving new monies this year in Division Six include Connersville, $122,000; Dunkirk, $97,000; Hartford, $198,000; Knox, $36,000; Montpelier, $18,000; and Rushville, $176,000.