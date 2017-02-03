The Scott County School Board of Trustees held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 10. As a follow up from December, Board Member Christy Roberts asked how much was spent in total on the locker room renovations. Dr. Slaton stated that he had given the Board the cost for paint and carpet and was waiting for Mr. Riley to determine the number of man hours spent working on those projects. Mr. Riley said he would have to estimate because they had 3 different people working on the different pieces of the job, but would get that information to them. Mrs. Roberts asked how much was spent on the trophy cases. Mr. Riley stated that he had not realized they would have to use safety glass instead of regular plate glass, which was about $3,500 more expensive. He will get the total cost figured and provide it to the Board. Mrs. Roberts stated that even though the Board had approved raising the amount of expenditures requiring Board approval to $5,000, she would like the Board to be made aware of any and all projects regardless of the cost of the project or whether they were renovation projects, CPF projects, etc. Christy Roberts asked when the Board could expect quotes for the middle school projects, stating that she hoped they could get them well in advance of the final bond completion. Dr. Slaton stated that they were already working on obtaining quotes and would get those to the Board as soon as possible. Mr. Mike Therber explained that the bond market changed after the election and there was an immediate impact on interest rates. A couple of months ago bonds were selling at a much lower interest rate, however, the savings that will be realized from refinancing the 2007 bonds is still substantial. Today a net savings of about $400,000 - $500,000 in debt service savings on the remaining obligation would be realized. The outstanding principal amount is $10,135,000 which will be paid on until 2024. Interest rates will continue to change during the next couple of months, so there is no way to quote an exact amount. Bonds can’t be redeemed without penalty until July. Bonds can be sold in March and close in April. In terms of raising cash for projects, extending the lease on the debt will extend the repayment term, which allows you to add one or one and a half years of payments on to that term and in return you get project cash. Mrs. Roberts stated that she wants to be able to see, whichever scenario is chosen, how much interest will be owed. Mr. Therber stated that right now, if you add two payments and one additional year of debt service, you would be looking at approximately $1,500,000 - $1,600,000 cash in return and about $1,544,000 paid out, which cancels each other out. It is his opinion that the benefit to the District warrants refinancing. Ms. Melinda Sparkman stated that it is a “no brainer” to refinance, but the question is whether or not to extend the payment. Extending the payment would raise the debt capacity, which is needed in order to keep it level. Mrs. Roberts stated that they would need to look at each option and the overall debt capacity in conjunction with how much the interest will be. She added that she would like to preview the projects as they come in rather than waiting for the agenda to be able to think about them. During the next portion of the meeting the board was presented the Personnel Recommendations and others business. Resignation(s) Janice Lawson - SES 4 Hour Duty Aide Dan McDonald - SMS 5.75 Hour Special Programs Aide Beth Hamilton - SHS 5.5 Hour Special Education Aide Support Staff Recommendation(s) Michael Hall - SHS 5.5 Hour Custodian Robin McDonald - School Nurse ECA Staff Recommendation(s) Maxine Rembusch - SMS Destination Imagination Coach Angie Richey - SMS Destination Imagination Coach Elementary Girls’ Basketball and Cheerleading Coaching Staff NOTE: Dr. Slaton will let the Board know if there are changes to this list as there are some positions still open. Professional Leave Request(s) Dustin Marshall - Focus on Inclusion, Indianapolis, IN, Feb. 21-22 Permission to Post SES 4 Hour Duty Aide SMS 5.75 Hour Special Programs Aide SHS 5.5 Hour Special Education Aide Board member Christy Roberts made a motion to approve items 1-5. Josh Mays seconded and motion carried 5-0. The board then talked about administrator contract rollovers. Board member Ron Moore stated that he felt the high school principals should have the same number of days since they all have the same title. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve a one year rollover for the administrators listed below. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 5-0. Melinda Sparkman and Kevin Smith Kristin Nass and Bobby Riley Scott Borden and Bobby Doriot Debora Yost and Jordan Warner Tiffany Barrett and Heather Crites Dustin Marshall After discussion as to how to realign the number of days for the high school administrators (Rick Manns, Kerri Hammons and Mr. Johanningsmeier), the Board asked the high school administrators and Dr. Slaton to provide a calendar with coverage needs stipulated to the Board for consideration. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to table the high school administrator contracts until this determination is made. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion to table carried 5-0. Mr. Kendall reminded the board that there was be a public hearing as required on January 24 to consider Dr. Slaton’s contract extension and stipend. Superintendent Dr. Slaton advised the Board that the elementary principals would attend the meeting on February 14 and 28 and the middle and high school principals will attend on March 14 to present their ISTEP+ data, school letter grades, and to discuss strategies for improvement in any weak areas. Dr. Marc Slaton asked that everyone remember Scott 2 staff dealing with deaths in their families. Elementary Art Aide Dustin McIntosh lost his grandfather, who was also LES teacher Sherri Hale’s uncle, at the end of December. Mr. McIntosh sent an email of thanks for the remembrances sent in memory of his grandfather. Also, VFES teacher Heather McCoskey, lost her grandfather over the weekend. The Board received a card from SMS Custodian Bruce Henry in appreciation of remembrances sent after the loss of his father, last month. Dr. Slaton advised that VFES principal Tiffany Barrett was in a car accident recently and should be released from the hospital and able to return to work. Mr. Kendall asked if any of the Board members had anything else they would like to add. Mr. Moore stated that he wanted the Board to consider having a full time elementary counselor at each elementary building for next school year. -30-