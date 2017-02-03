The Scott County School Board of Trustees held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 10 Superintendent Dr. Marc Slaton recognized Scottsburg Middle School (SMS) Teacher Mr. Tony Carter for being awarded a $500 MAC grant from McDonald’s which will be used for student supplies for math-based animation projects using Pixar activities from Khan Academy. Mr. Carter also received a $5,000 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant which they hope to use to put a roof over the existing brick pad on the west side of SMS which will make that area more useable as an educational lab environment. Mr. Carter spoke about how the grants were obtained and how they would be used in the classroom. Dr. Slaton thanked Mr. Carter for his efforts to obtain these grants to help students and to improve our facilities. Congratulations was also offered to Scottsburg High School Senior Katie Hunger for being named the 2017 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Dr. Slaton stated that it is great to see someone with Katie’s work ethic be rewarded for all of her hard work. He congratulated Katie, who was unable to attend, and wished her continued success. A link to an interview that Chuck Rose and Nick South did with Renaissance Learning recently was provided. The article is posted on the Renaissance Learning website and spotlights Lexington Elementary’s National Blue Ribbon status and use of the Renaissance program. The CEO of Renaissance read the article and asked for a conference call with Mr. Rose and Mr. South. He plans to use Lexington Elementary’s success story and how Renaissance Learning was a part of that success to highlight their product during 2017. Dr. Slaton offered kudos to Mr. Rose, Mr. South and the LES staff for this opportunity to showcase some of the great things happening in Scott 2. There board was also updated on the Homebound Student Report. Presently, there are currently 5 medical and 5 behavioral students receiving homebound services. In other matters, Dr. Marc Slaton shared the most recent school improvement plans for the Board’s review. He noted that SHS, SES, LES and JES will be revising and rewriting their school improvement plans as they expire in June of 2017. VFES is good until 2018 and SMS until 2019. Dr. Slaton explained that it is challenging to update these plans without knowing what the state is going to do with ISTEP since those scores have been used to guide the plans in the past. He hopes to get clarification on that soon, but stated that the revision process will begin regardless with he and Mr. Rose being heavily involved. Josh Mays made a motion to approve the minutes from the December 13, 2016 Board meeting as presented. Christy Roberts seconded and motion carried 5-0. VII. Financial Considerations The board was presented the following the Expenditure Summary, pay claims and regular claims for the following dates: 1. Dec. 15, 2016, Jan. 3, 2017 Regular Claims: Dec. 1-9, 2016, Dec. 12-16, 2016, Dec. 19-29, 2016, Dec. 30-31, 2016, Dec. 30-31, 2016, Jan. 10, 2017 Board member Christy Roberts questioned the claim for Grace Christian Academy for ISTEP prep. Dr. Slaton explained that this is part of the Title I budget and Scott 2 is required to pay Grace Academy and is then reimbursed through Title I. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve, seconded by Mr. Mays. Motion carried 5-0. Ms. Melinda Sparkman reported that the District goal was to have between 8 and 12 percent of revenues in the general fund as recommended and the year ended with over 2 million dollars in the general fund, or 11.4 percent of revenues which is up from 7.3 percent at the end of 2015. She also noted that the District finished the year 1.1 million dollars under budget and with enrollment at 2,669 as of December 1. Current enrollment is now 2, 679 which is 2 above count day in September. State support funding is up $451,000 due to the enrollment figures. Ms. Sparkman added that she will be providing a monthly report on the financial status of the greenhouse and HVAC projects to keep the Board informed. Ron Moore asked if the District has a rainy day fund. Ms. Sparkman answered that there is such a fund and that the goal is to add $75,000 per year into that account. The balance is currently $225,000. She reminded the Board that the fund is mainly to supplement retirement for those employees with the bridge. The board was presented with an offer to purchase the following items: Conrad’s Music $2,950- This is for an instrument needed for Band. Mr. Tim Johnston checked with 2 other places, Prowinds and First Chair Rewards and found the cost considerably higher. BSN Sports $3,840 - This is the invoice for the Elementary Boys’ Travel Team Basketball Uniforms. The parents each paid $175 for this opportunity so this invoice will be paid out of those funds in the Basketball Account. Dr. Marc Slaton noted that though these invoices are below the new $5,000 requirement for Board approval, he added them to the agenda because they were received prior to that change. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve seconded by Mr. Mays. Motion carried 5-0. The board was presented the following invoices for payment: Kovert- Hawkins- SHS HVAC Invoices Invoice #1- $85,500 Invoice #2- $18,000 Invoice #3 - $13,189.62 Dr. Marc Slaton stated that these bills are for the services of Kovert Hawkins for the HVAC Project at SHS and includes 100% of their design, construction documents fee, and bidding process fee along with 10% of the construction administration cost. It also includes $589.62 for reimbursable expenses for reproductions. Their total fee for the HVAC project is $180,000 and after these bills are paid there will be a balance of $32,400 for construction administration and any reimbursable expenses. Mr. Mays made a motion to approve seconded by Mrs. Soloe. Motion carried 5-0. H. Boatman Road Lease Agreement Josh Mays made a motion to approve the same terms of agreement as in the past few years with Mr. Darlage on the Boatman Road Lease Agreement. Mrs. Roberts seconded and motion carried 5-0. The board was then presented invoices for the district's waste disposal. VIP Waste Disposal $1,092.79/mo Rumpke $598/mo Best Way Disposal $618/mo Dr. Marc Slaton stated that based on the consultation he and Mr. Bobby Riley had with school attorney Josh Stigdon, they recommended rejecting all quotes and issuing a new request for proposal form to each vendor with more consistent specifications. There was discussion as to what clarifications should be made in the new requests and those included: a 3 year contract, specific fuel escalator plan, cost for extra pick ups, metal dumpsters and specific pick-up time windows. Christy Roberts made a motion to reject all bids and rebid. The motion was seconded by Mr. Mays and carried 4-1. (Mr. Moore voted against.) Mrs. Roberts made a motion to publish the notice of the determination hearing on the SHS Roof and Other Site Improvements (which will also be known as the SHS Roof Bond 2017) with the hearings scheduled for February 14, 2017. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 5-0. Dr. Slaton recommended contracting Kovert Hawkins for the SHS Roof and Other Site Improvements Bond stating that this will allow them to get to work on all the documents for the bid process in order to get the work scheduled for this summer, which would allow them to do the roof simultaneously with the HVAC. Their fees for the bond would be $180,000. There was discussion as to the possibility of using a design-build where the architect and general contractor work together as one instead of different entities as a possible 6 to 10 percent cost savings. Mr. Bobby Riley will check into that possibility and get the information to the Board in order that a determination can be made at the next Board meeting to prevent delay of the project. Mrs. Soloe made a motion to table, seconded by Mrs. Roberts. Motion to table carried 5-0. Dr. Marc Slaton recommended adoption of the Resolution authorizing refinancing of the 2007 SMS Bonds and hiring Therber & Brock and Ice Miller for professional services to move ahead with the refunding process in order to achieve interest cost savings. Scott 2 is funding this improvement project through a lease financing, as it has done with other past construction/renovation projects. Lease financings are used by school corporations across the State in order to borrow for renovation and construction. This type of financing does not count against the school corporation’s constitutional debt allowance. SMS is currently subject to a financing lease and we are amending that lease to increase the lease rental due from the school corporation equal to the reduction from the refunding. In exchange for the increased lease rental, Scott 2 will use the bond proceeds to make the needed improvements to the building. The increased lease rental (as shown as a maximum amount in the Third Amendment to Lease) will be sufficient to pay the principal and interest due to the bondholders. Dr. Slaton recommended adoption of the resolution approving form of amendment to lease. Dr. Slaton recommended adoption of the Resolution Determining the Need for these Projects as required by the School Leasing Statute (IC 20-47-3. The IRS requires that a school corporation declare its official intent to reimburse as documented in this resolution. Dr. Slaton explained that this allows work to start on some of the projects sooner than this summer with the District being reimbursed from the refinance. The goal is to close on refunding the bonds in late April. He added that one of the projects listed was the activities center however, that can be removed if there is not enough money to cover that undertaking . Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve all items. Mrs. Soloe seconded and motion carried 5-0. Mrs. Roberts made a motion to approve repairing or replacing the SMS boiler. Mr. Mays seconded and motion carried 5-0. -30-