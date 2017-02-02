Girls' basketball sectionals moves to semi-finals PDF Print E-mail
Written by George Browning   
Thursday, 02 February 2017 00:00

With the first round of sectional play, the Indiana High School Athletic Association moves into the semi-final round Friday night.

The following is the schedule for local sectionals:

 

Class 4A Sectional 15 at Floyd Central

6 p.m. Jennings County will take on New Albany.

7:30 Jeffersonville will take on Bedford North Lawrence.

Winners of Friday's games will play in the Championship Saturdayat 7:30 p.m.

 

Class 3A Sectional 30 at Corydon Central

6 p.m. North Harrison vs. Corydon Central.

7:30 p.m. Brownstown Central vs. Charlestown.

The championship, featuring Friday's winners will be Saturday at 7 p.m.

 

Class 2A Sectional 46 at Providence

6 p.m. Paoli vs. Eastern

7:30 p.m. Providence vs. Clarksville

The championship game will be Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will feature Friday's winners taking on one another.

 

Class 2A Sectional 45 at Austin

6 p.m. North Decatur vs. Austin

7:30 p.m. Southwestern vs. South Ripley

The winners of Friday's games will play Saturday in the sectional championship, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.

 

Class A Sectional 61 at Orleans

6 p.m. Orleans vs. Crothersville

7:30 p.m. West Washington vs. Medora

The winners of Friday's games will play in the Sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

 

Class Sectional 62 at New Washington

6 p.m. Lanesville vs. Christian Academy

7:30 South Central vs. Shawe Memorial

Friday's winners will play in the sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
