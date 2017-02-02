With the first round of sectional play, the Indiana High School Athletic Association moves into the semi-final round Friday night. The following is the schedule for local sectionals: Class 4A Sectional 15 at Floyd Central 6 p.m. Jennings County will take on New Albany. 7:30 Jeffersonville will take on Bedford North Lawrence. Winners of Friday's games will play in the Championship Saturdayat 7:30 p.m. Class 3A Sectional 30 at Corydon Central 6 p.m. North Harrison vs. Corydon Central. 7:30 p.m. Brownstown Central vs. Charlestown. The championship, featuring Friday's winners will be Saturday at 7 p.m. Class 2A Sectional 46 at Providence 6 p.m. Paoli vs. Eastern 7:30 p.m. Providence vs. Clarksville The championship game will be Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will feature Friday's winners taking on one another. Class 2A Sectional 45 at Austin 6 p.m. North Decatur vs. Austin 7:30 p.m. Southwestern vs. South Ripley The winners of Friday's games will play Saturday in the sectional championship, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Class A Sectional 61 at Orleans 6 p.m. Orleans vs. Crothersville 7:30 p.m. West Washington vs. Medora The winners of Friday's games will play in the Sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Class Sectional 62 at New Washington 6 p.m. Lanesville vs. Christian Academy 7:30 South Central vs. Shawe Memorial Friday's winners will play in the sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m.