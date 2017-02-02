|Girls' basketball sectionals moves to semi-finals
|Written by George Browning
|Thursday, 02 February 2017 00:00
With the first round of sectional play, the Indiana High School Athletic Association moves into the semi-final round Friday night.
The following is the schedule for local sectionals:
Class 4A Sectional 15 at Floyd Central
6 p.m. Jennings County will take on New Albany.
7:30 Jeffersonville will take on Bedford North Lawrence.
Winners of Friday's games will play in the Championship Saturdayat 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Sectional 30 at Corydon Central
6 p.m. North Harrison vs. Corydon Central.
7:30 p.m. Brownstown Central vs. Charlestown.
The championship, featuring Friday's winners will be Saturday at 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 46 at Providence
6 p.m. Paoli vs. Eastern
7:30 p.m. Providence vs. Clarksville
The championship game will be Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will feature Friday's winners taking on one another.
Class 2A Sectional 45 at Austin
6 p.m. North Decatur vs. Austin
7:30 p.m. Southwestern vs. South Ripley
The winners of Friday's games will play Saturday in the sectional championship, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Class A Sectional 61 at Orleans
6 p.m. Orleans vs. Crothersville
7:30 p.m. West Washington vs. Medora
The winners of Friday's games will play in the Sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Class Sectional 62 at New Washington
6 p.m. Lanesville vs. Christian Academy
7:30 South Central vs. Shawe Memorial
Friday's winners will play in the sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
|Last Updated on Thursday, 02 February 2017 09:43