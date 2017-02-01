|Robinson buzzer-beater lifts Borden over Orleans
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 01 February 2017 08:43
|
After starting the basketball season 7-0, the Borden boys had fallen on hard times of late.
Entering Friday’s game at Orleans the Braves had lost seven of nine games before beating the Bulldogs 35-34.
With the win, Borden improved to 10-7 on the season.
They will host Springs Valley on Saturday and then will travel to West Washington on Feb. 7 to battle Senators.
Friday’s game at OHS was close through out and points were hard to come by.
After eight minutes of play the scored was tied at 5-all.
Orleans did pick up the pace in the second quarter, scoring 10 points and they lead the Braves 15-10 at intermission.
Borden began to climb back into the game in the third thanks to six points from Lucas McNew and four by Nathan Bachman.
The Braves trailed 25-22 at the end of three quarters.
Bachman continued to score in the fourth, adding six more of his team-high 15 points.
Borden trailed 34-33 with ball on the games final possession. They had five shots before Jacob Robinson scored the game winner.
Noah Hart was the Braves’ second leading scorer with 8, McNew had a total of 9, Jacob Robinson scored 2 and Noah Franklin scored 1.