Entering Friday’s game at Orleans the Braves had lost seven of nine games before beating the Bulldogs 35-34.

With the win, Borden improved to 10-7 on the season.

They will host Springs Valley on Saturday and then will travel to West Washington on Feb. 7 to battle Senators.

Friday’s game at OHS was close through out and points were hard to come by.

After eight minutes of play the scored was tied at 5-all.

Orleans did pick up the pace in the second quarter, scoring 10 points and they lead the Braves 15-10 at intermission.

Borden began to climb back into the game in the third thanks to six points from Lucas McNew and four by Nathan Bachman.

The Braves trailed 25-22 at the end of three quarters.

Bachman continued to score in the fourth, adding six more of his team-high 15 points.

Borden trailed 34-33 with ball on the games final possession. They had five shots before Jacob Robinson scored the game winner.

Noah Hart was the Braves’ second leading scorer with 8, McNew had a total of 9, Jacob Robinson scored 2 and Noah Franklin scored 1.