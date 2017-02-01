Three players from Washington County were recently selected to the Region 10 All-Star Team. West Washington’s Landon McPheeters and Jackson Byrne both earned spots on the team as did Salem senior Seth Hobson. McPheeters, Byrne and Griffin Packwood were named All-State back in December. Byrne recently accepted a scholarship offer to Indiana State and McPheeters is still undecided about where he will attend school. Bryce Farmer and Byrne also made the IFCA Academic All State Team. “These are great honors for the individual and really highlights the hard work and dedication that they have put in,” said WW Head Coach Phillip Bowsman. “The other thing that is great about these awards is even though it’s not a team recognition, it’s the team that also helps each individual player to earn these honors. It is great recognition for our program when our players earn these honors.” The post-season honors are also a testament to how West Washington players are perceived by other coaches. “Our players should be very proud of themselves by the recognition they are getting from the other coaches around the state,” Bowsman said. Bowsman said he was especially proud of the academic honors. “The requirements are pretty tough and these two have dedicated themselves in the classroom to earn this honor,” he said. Two younger players Chase Farmer and Caleb Murphy recently had the distinction of playing on a national AAU team in Texas on January 17. They were selected for the team for the team due to their play in a game this past summer at Canton Ohio. Bowsman said the experience of playing with some of the best players in the country will benefit Farmer and Murphy, as well as the program. “It’s a huge benefit for them to get the experience of playing on a national level,” he said. “Besides the experience of where they played, they were able to hear some of the same things that we stress to them and they also gained knowledge through the new things that they have learned. This will motivate these two in the off season and the years to come. “