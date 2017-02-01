“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for the past 75 years. Charlestown native and Charlestown High School graduate, Constructionman Bailey Jones, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California. Jones works as a builder constructionman in the Navy. “I’m a deployable skilled carpenter who builds just about anything the Navy needs around the world,” said Jones. The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, according to Lara Godbille, director of the U. S. Navy Seabee Museum. “This is an on-your-toes job, because you never really know what you might be building next or where,” said Jones. He continued, “A typical day depends on two things, either deployed or home-port. Depending on those two things will depend on what kind of day it is. You never know what you will wake up to and never know where you are going to go, but you can bet we are prepared and ready for it.” The constructionman Seabee said there are three things the Seabee job includes. “It will always be one of three things, either it’s humanitarian support and disaster relief, construction job or MCO, Major Combat Operations,” Jones explained as he took a break from working in concrete on a recent afternoon. For the past 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters. “I am proud of the hard work that Seabees do every day,” said Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command. “Their support to the Navy and Marine Corps mission is immeasurable, and we look forward to the next seven decades of service.” Seabees around the world will take part in a yearlong celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group’s 75-year anniversary. The theme of the celebration is “Built on History, Constructing the Future.” “Seabees deploy around the world providing expert expeditionary construction support on land and under the sea, for the Navy and Marine Corps, in war, humanitarian crisis and peace,” said Capt. Mike Saum, commodore, Naval Construction Group (NCG) 1. “Seabee resiliency, skill, and resolution under hostile and rough conditions prove our motto ‘We Build, We Fight.’ The Seabee patch we wear on our uniform signifies to the warfighter and civilian alike that they’re in good hands.” Serving in the U.S. Navy has allowed Jones to continue learning about himself and the legacy he wants to leave to future Seabees. “It feels good to follow the footsteps of 75 years of heritage and tradition including the excellent professionalism of those who have worn the Seabee patch before me,” said Jones. Jones concluded, “To me it means more than making a different and leaving my print. It means no goal is to high to reach. It doesn’t matter what hand you are dealt in the deck of cards, it is always up to you to plan the card you are dealt. Growing up in the situation I was in certain people frowned upon me and told me I would fall into the same rut as my family and friends. I can look at me now and know this is not true. Five years ago, I never thought I would be where I am now, but here I am. I am proof that you can break the rut.”