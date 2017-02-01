Sgt. Joe Nicholson and Patrolman Trevis Burr were dispatched to the McDonald’s Restaurant on State Road 56 West (West McClain Avenue) to investigate the incident. Arriving, they found another young man unconscious on the floor of the employee part of the restaurant.

The victim was described as bleeding from his lip and the back of his head. Initially, Sgt. Nicholson said he was unresponsive, but he then had a series of jerky movements. The young man got up, then vomited.

Scott County EMS technicians treated him at the scene and then transported him to Scott Memorial Hospital for further treatment of what was apparently a concussion from striking his head on the floor. Several employees said another employee, Benjamin Mays, 18, Austin, hit the injured man, causing him to fall.

Mays was charged on January 17 with battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Bail was set at $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,000 cash. After his initial court hearing, he was released after posting a cash bond.

Mays’ jury trial date has been set for April 18, and a no contact order was served on him to protect the alleged victim.

Mays was also ordered to stay away from the McDonald’s Restaurant as a condition of his bond.