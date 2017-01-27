Scottsburg High School Football Coach Kyle Mullins will be presenting the Scottsburg Warrior Football Academy at McClain Hall at Scottsburg High School.

The program is open to kindergarten through the eleventh grade. Attire should include t-shirt, shorts, gym shoes.

The facility will be open from every Monday starting January 23 through Spring Break March 13. Times will be from 5 to 6 p.m. for lineman and 6 to 7 p.m. for skill players.

The purpose of this program is to facilitate the overall improvement of Scottsburg Warrior Football with specific focus on blocking, tackling, catching, ball carrying and speed enhancement.

For more information contact Coach Mullins at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call the school at 1-812-752-8927.