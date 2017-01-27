A bid was lost Wednesday evening, January 25, by a political outsider to serve the remaining term of a Scott County Councilman who resigned.

Jody Barger of Austin took his defeat calmly, leaving the gathering of Democrat Party Central Committee people and party chairman Chuck Sebastian immediately after the vote’s results were announced.

“It’s all right. I could tell how it was going to come out,” stated Barger.

He lost to former county councilman Donnie Richie, who had held the seat before Raleigh Campbell Jr. was elected. Campbell now serves as chief deputy in the Prosecutor’s Office and so had to resign after finishing two years of his four-year term.

Each man was allowed to talk to those attending the caucus, citing their experience and beliefs. Each talked for a little over five minutes.

Only precinct committee people from four Austin districts could vote in this caucus. From the 3-1 vote result, it could be determined that Don Campbell, Greg Goodin and Jessica Stigdon Konkler voted for Richie. Barger’s mother, Pam Barger, voted for her son to win the position.

Goodin had just been appointed to serve as a precinct committeeman by Sebastian. The party chairman reportedly took that action after “firing” Jerry Buchanan from the post recently. Buchanan serves as county coroner, and, in the November general election, attracted the highest vote total of all candidates running.

Only four people waited outside the building where the caucus was being held. The public and press were not allowed into the party activity that evening. A large, hand-printed sign was taped to the building’s door barring all but the Central Committee, district advisor Adam Dickey and other participating officials.

