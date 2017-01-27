The brother of a man who died in January, 2015, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Department, Scott County EMS and the county. Samuel E. Pate filed the civil suit on January 13, three days before the two-year time limit to file such suits expired. He and the estate of his late brother, Larry Randall Pate, are being represented by a North Vernon attorney. The complaint stated that Larry Pate called 9-1-1 at 7:35 a.m. on January 14, 2015, for help. The lawsuit said he was in “…severe medical distress…” at the time of the call. The sick man talked to a dispatcher for a little over five minutes, but the complaint says that the dispatcher “…did not respond appropriately in the context of the telephone call.” Larry Pate made a second 9-1-1 call at 7:43 a.m. and talked to the same dispatcher for just over a minute. Three deputies were dispatched to the man’s home to investigate the nature of his emergency. “It is the plaintiff’s belief that the deputies did not properly investigate,” the lawsuit states. The report issued, it says, indicated that the call was a false alarm. The officers “…left the scene without ever physically coming into contact with (Larry Pate)…” the document advises, leaving by 8:04 a.m. Around 11:30 a.m., a family member found Larry Pate nearly unresponsive at his home. Scott County EMS was summoned and transported him to Scott Memorial Hospital. He was later air-lifted to Norton Hospital in Louisville. Pate died two days later. The lawsuit is requesting “…reasonable monetary damages including funds to cover medical bills, Pate’s pain and suffering and his wrongful death.” It also requests that the EMS and Sheriff’s Department be found negligent due to failure to “….properly supervise, train or otherwise handle the decision to dispatch correct medical personnel to Larry Pate’s residence and the deputies who ultimately responded to said residence.” A jury trial is requested. Defendants have 25 days from the date the lawsuit was filed in which to respond. Claims made in a civil suit reflect only one side of a disputed matter.