With Sectional beginning for most area teams on Tuesday, January 31, last-minute strategies to advance to finals are being discussed by coaches and players. By the IHSAA’s class system, 96 teams will play in Class A; 99 in Class 2A; 101 in Class 3A; and 100 in Class 4A. In total, 393 games will be played in the 2017 girls’ tournament, including finals at Indianapolis. Sectional tickets are now being sold at all teams’ high schools. Fans can buy the three-session bundle for $10; single session tickets will cost $6. Those prices are good for students and adults. Of the area teams (Austin, Crothersville, Henryville, New Washington and Scottsburg), the Scottsburg Warriorettes are the only one which won’t see action on the first night of state sectionals. They’ll wait for the second night at the Corydon Central Sectional 30, February 1, to take on Brownstown. Austin’s Lady Eagles are hosting their sectional. The Class 2A Sectional 45 will be played at the Harold Rigel Memorial Gym, where the high school’s boys’ team plays. New Washington in Clark County is also hosting its sectional for Class A teams, thanks to its win of its sectional last year. The Lady Eagles were also sectional champions last winter and so won not only the title but hosting duties, advised Keith Henderson, Austin High School Vice Principal and Athletic Director. Henderson said AHS ticket sales will continue through the second night of that tournament, Friday, February 3. When a pair of games is played on the same night, action will begin at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Final games on February 4 will start at 7 p.m. Here’s how the area sectional action will take place: Class A Orleans Sectional 61 ?January 31: Crothersville (13-6) vs. Trinity Lutheran (8-12); and West Washington (11-9) vs. Borden (9-9). ?February 3: Orleans (4-12) vs. winner of Game 1; and Medora (2-11) vs. winner of Game 2. ?February 4: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4 for the championship. Class A New Washington Sectional 62 ?January 31: Christian Academy of Indiana (CAI) (6-10) vs. New Washington (8-11); and Shawe Memorial (11-9) vs. Rock Creek (4-14). ?February 3: Lanesville (5-15) vs. winner of Game 1; and South Central (12-6) vs. winner of Game 2. ?February 4: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4 for the championship. Class 2A Austin Sectional 45 ?January 31: Austin (10-8) vs. Milan (8-8); and South Ripley (14-4) vs. Switzerland County (6-11). ?February 3: North Decatur (8-11) vs. winner of Game 1; and Southwestern (5-15) vs. winner of Game 2. ?February 4: Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4 for the championship. Class 2A Providence Sectional 4 ?January 31: Crawford County (14-4) vs. Eastern Pekin (12-7); and Providence 14-5) vs. Henryville (10-8). ?February 3: Paoli (11-9) vs. winner of Game 1; and Clarksville (2-19) vs. winner of Game 2. ?February 4: Winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4 for the championship. Class 3A Corydon Sectional 30 ?January 31: North Harrison (18-1) vs. Silver Creek (8-12). ?February 1: Brownstown (11-8) vs. Scottsburg (12-7); and Charlestown (10-9) vs. Salem (12-8). ?February 3: Corydon Central vs. winner of game 1; and winner of game 2 vs. winner of game 3. ?February 4: Winner of game 4 vs. winner of game 5 for the championship. Looking ahead, regionals will be played on Saturday, February 11. The Class 3A winner at Corydon will play at Charleston; the Class 2A winners at Austin and Providence will travel to Paoli; and the Class A winners at New Washington and Orleans will go to Springs Valley. Semi-state games are scheduled for Saturday, February 18, at either Jeffersonville or Richmond for southern Indiana winners. The big dance happens at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, February 25. Good luck to all teams!