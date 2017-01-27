A couple with two young children in a car stopped by an Austin officer on January 15 is among the most recent drug-related arrests in Scott County. Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey was patrolling on Mann Avenue when he noticed the Hyundai roll through a stop sign at Paulanna Avenue and enter Mann without stopping. He noted the car drove to Blunt Avenue, stopping with its flashers activated. He pulled up behind the car, finding Elizabeth Benham, 32, Scottsburg, behind the wheel. Jonathan Terry, 38, was her passenger as was the woman’s two young children. Reserve officers and Major Donald Spicer arrived to assist. Ptl. McCoskey said he became suspicious of both adults because of their nervous behavior. Each was patted down for officer safety. When Benham consented to a search of the car, a purse with several syringes was located. The couple was enrolled in the county’s needle exchange program and proved it by providing ID cards. One needle was “loaded,” the officer noted. The couple said a friend had left it and the bag in the car but could not name the individual. A container in the bag proved to have crystal methamphetamine inside it, and a pill bottle inside the woman’s purse reportedly contained a prescription drug and was marked with the name of one of Benham’s relatives. The bottle’s “fill” date was 2014. Terry and Benham were placed under arrest and transported to the Scott County Security Center. The children were released to a relative, and the car was impounded. Both are charged with possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance, since the car is owned by both. Each charge is a Level 6 felony. Benham was also charged with possession of a legend (prescription) drug, also a Level 6 felony. At their initial court hearings on January 17, not guilty pleas were entered for them, and each was assigned an initial trial date of April 18. Bail for Benham was set at $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,000 cash; for Terry, bail is $20,000 by surety bond or $2,000 cash. Benham was also the subject of a 15-day hold placed on her by the court as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. Other recent arrests included: ?Michael R. McIntosh, 36, Scottsburg. He was arrested January 17 after being seen driving while his driver license was suspended. The vehicle was impounded and searched, and the man’s cell phone was found to allegedly be coated with meth. Charges filed included Level 6 felony possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance. His jury trial date is April 18; a public defender was appointed. McIntosh filed a $500 cash bond after his bail was modified from $10,000 by surety bond/$1,000 cash. ?Lynda M. Wilson, 23, Scottsburg, was charged January 19 with Level 6 felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. She was found at her home on January 13 by Scottsburg Patrolmen Travis Rutherford and Shawn Hurt after they received a call about an overdose victim. Scott County EMS technicians stabilized her and took her to Scott Memorial Hospital for evaluation; from there, she was transported to the Scott County Security Center. A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for her at her initial hearing on January 19. Her initial trial date is April 18 with bail reset from $10,000/$1,000 to $500 cash and pre-trial supervision by the Probation Department. A public defender was appointed to handle the case. ?Bethany L. Noble, 35, Austin, and Shawn D. Hensley, 26, Crothersville, were arrested January 18 at a gas station in Scottsburg. The drug hydrocodone, over nine grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found by officers in the pair’s vehicles. Hensley is charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. His charge of dealing was enhanced up to a Level 2 felony because of past convictions. Noble is charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Jury trial dates of April 18 were assigned to each case, and public defenders will handle their cases. Each defendant is being held for 15 days without bond. Bail for Hensley is $50,000 by surety bond/$5,000 cash; bail for Noble is $10,000 surety bond/$1,000 cash. ?Joshua G. West, 36, Scottsburg, was arrested January 20 for possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. He was allegedly found in possession of the drug Alprazolam and meth. At his initial court hearing, he was assigned an initial trial date of April 4. A public defender will handle the case. Bail is $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. ?Balbina L. Hernandez, 40, Scottsburg, was arrested January 20 when Deputy Joe Johnson stopped her car in Scottsburg because he knew she did not have a valid driver license. Her charges include Level 6 felonies of possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanors of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia. She too received an initial trial date of April 4 and the services of a public defender. Bail is $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash. Officers involved in these cases include those listed as well as Indiana State Police Master Trooper Matthew Busick; Patrolman Troy Ford, Sgt./Detective Steven Herald, Lt./Det. Mike Nichols, Sgt. Brian Hall, Sgt. Rodney Watts and Patrolmen Travis Rutherford and Trevis Burr of the Scottsburg Police Department; Austin Reserve Officer Jonathan White; and Deputy John Hartman of the Sheriff’s Department.