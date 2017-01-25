According to Clark County Sheriff’s Captian Scottie Maples, the 2-year-old, William Roberts, was found dead.

Authorities had called off the diving portion of the search because of darkness.

Volunteers who had come to the Carwood Road area near Deem Lake to volunteer continued the search.

One member of the search party who asked to remain anonymous told a Louisville television the boys body was found under a brush pile in the creek behind the house.

Maples said a parent of the child last saw the boy playing around the creek at around 2:30 p.m.

He also said once the diving portion of the search was halted deputies remained in the area searching nearby fields.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, results from that were not available at press time.

Maples said while foul play is not suspected, the investigation is on-going.

Maples said all available resources were used including air assistance, a dive team and locak K-9 units.