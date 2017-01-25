Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently delivered his first State of the State address and State Senator Erin Houchin said she is excited to get to work. One of the issues closest to Houchin’s heart is the drug epidemic. Her husband Dustin Houchin is the prosecutor in Washington County and she knows first hand the problem that drugs are causing. Holcomb vowed to agressively fight the epidemic and he has Houchin’s support. “I’m encouraged to hear that Governor Holcomb is focused on addressing the drug epidemic. We must face this issue together, head-on,” she said. “In addition to what the Governor has proposed, we must begin to address the drug crisis at its source, the prescription pad. We know that prescription pain pill addiction can and often does give way to heroin addiction. Therefore, we must stem the flow of opiates into our communities.” Actually, it’s Houchin who has introduced legislation, so it is actually Holcomb who is supporting Houchin. She has introduced legislation that will track the number of opiods a person is prescribed by doctors. “This session I have proposed legislation to address this issue, including a bill which will reform our prescription drug-monitoring program, INSPECT,” Houchin said. “This will ensure that addicts cannot continue doctor hopping, and doctors will be held accountable. When the number of opiate prescriptions written annually outnumbers our state’s population, something must be done. “I am also seeking to raise penalties for those who manufacture and deal methamphetamine and other narcotics on our streets.” This legislation is one of the few issues facing the state that should bring bipartisan support, but Houchin and Holcomb are leading the charge. “I applaud Governor Holcomb’s dedication to working with the General Assembly to help clean up our streets and keep our communities safe,” she said.