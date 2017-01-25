At their regular meeting January 17, the Washington County Commissioners votes unanimously to get a proposal from Patrick D. Murphy Company, Inc. Architects out of Louisville. The company’s Vice President Jean-Paul Grivas attended the meeting. He said his company specializes in roof consulting. Grivas said his company would inspect the entire roof and present the county with a five part summary of their findings. He said the five parts include an executive summary, condition reports of the roofs where all the components are broken down, we do photos that show issues and problems, there is a roof plan that ties it all together and suggested solutions. “I think the solutions would really help you guys in seeing what the dollar amounts are,” he said. “Once we get all five components the next step would be putting documents together and inviting contractors to look at it and begin putting pricing together.” Some of the projects they have worked on is the historic courthouse in Lafayette County in Kentucky and several other historic buildings. Grivas, who graduated from the University of Kentucky and carries a number of other impressive credentials said there are three things every project like the Washington County Courthouse needs, good design, good materials and good installation. “If you come up short in any of those areas, you can have problems,” Grivas said. Once the assessment is done, Grivas said they would go over it with the commissioners and they can decide how they would like to proceed. Auditor Randall Bills asked how much the assessment would cost the county, but Grivas said he wouldn’t know until he finds out what all will be involved. “At this point I would just be throwing out numbers,” he said. Commissioner Phillip Marshall said he liked the idea, because he thinks the project should be broken down in steps and the assessment will allow them to see what needs to be done first. “That would allow us to know what is most critical,” Marshall said. “I think we should go ahead and let them get up there and look at it (the roof) and give us a price.” Commissioners Rick Roberts and Preston Shell agreed to allow Grivas to put together a proposal for the roof assessment. The commissioner’s next meeting will be February 7 at 9 a.m. in the meeting room at the Washington County Government Building.