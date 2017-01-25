|Single car crash near Hardinsburg claims the life of New Albany woman
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 25 January 2017 07:39
Elizabeth Dodge, 59, New Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Dodge was driving a 2005 Nissan traveling West on US 150 in East of Hardinsburg, when her vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a utility pole. The vehicle continued back on the roadway and off the left side, eventually coming to rest in a field.
The reason for Dodge’s vehicle leaving the road is not known.
The accident occurred just after 9 a.m.
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Naugle is investigating the accident, which is on-going.
He was assisted on the scene by Sheriff Roger Newlon and Mark Blackman.
Other departments involved include the Posey Township First Responders, Washington County EMS, Washington County Coroner’s Office and Ky 7 Air Ambulance.
Dodge was the former Elizabeth Bezy. She was a former assistant manager and a pharmacy technician for Walgreens.
