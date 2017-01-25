According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Dodge was driving a 2005 Nissan traveling West on US 150 in East of Hardinsburg, when her vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a utility pole. The vehicle continued back on the roadway and off the left side, eventually coming to rest in a field.

The reason for Dodge’s vehicle leaving the road is not known.

The accident occurred just after 9 a.m.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Naugle is investigating the accident, which is on-going.

He was assisted on the scene by Sheriff Roger Newlon and Mark Blackman.

Other departments involved include the Posey Township First Responders, Washington County EMS, Washington County Coroner’s Office and Ky 7 Air Ambulance.

Dodge was the former Elizabeth Bezy. She was a former assistant manager and a pharmacy technician for Walgreens.

