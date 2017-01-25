Though new stick-built houses didn’t keep the same pace as occurred in 2015, Scottsburg and Lexington Township (Twp.) led the county in development in 2016. The Scott County Area Plan Commission (APC) is charged with the responsibility of keeping records of growth and changes in the county with the exception of the City of Austin. That community maintains its own, separate Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. The County APC has jurisdiction over all unincorporated property in Scott County as well as the City of Scottsburg. Apparently, the 42 stick-built homes in 2015 was an anomaly, since only 22 home permits were obtained throughout the county and city in 2016. A dozen of those new homes in 2015 was built in Jennings Twp. In 2016, Jennings Twp. had just one new home. Ten were built in Scottsburg, four in Vienna Twp., three in Lexington Twp., two in Johnson Twp. and two in Finley Twp. Remodeling permits totaled 23, up from 14 in 2015. Again, most of the action was in Scottsburg, nine permits having been obtained. five permits were obtained in Lexington Twp., and four in Vienna Twp. Lexington Twp. led the county in new manufactured homes in 2016. Seven were placed in that township of the 15 total permits obtained. Finley and Vienna Twps. each had three, and Johnson Twp. had two. Permits for mobiles homes fell from 12 in 2015 to just five in 2016, two in Lexington Twp. and three in Vienna Twp. Accessory structures, mostly pole barns, reached an all-time high of 76 last year. A total of 21 were permitted in Lexington Twp., 20 in Vienna Twp., 11 in Scottsburg, ten in Jennings Twp., and seven each in Finley and Johnson Twps. A total of ten porches, decks and carports were added in Scottsburg, with six in Vienna Twp. New business buildings and remodels were still low, records show. Four new buildings were added in Scottsburg as well as four existing structures being remodeled. One new commercial building was built in Lexington; four were built in Scottsburg, and two in Vienna Twp. There was one remodeling that took place in Vienna Twp. Total permits issued in 2016 reached to a total of 211 from the 2015 total of 202. Fees collected were $31,648.58, down $2,521.34 from 2015. Total estimate of the value of improvements was $12,187,128.70, $7,078,248.30 less than 2015. No subdivision applications have been considered in Scott County since 2010. Nine rezonings were forwarded to the proper governmental body (either the Scottsburg City Council or Scott County Commissioners) with recommendations for approval, and one development plan was approved, five less than in 2015. For its Board of Zoning Appeals, 13 variances were approved during hearings, and four conditional use variances were approved. Complete figures for the City of Scottsburg and townships are: CITY OF SCOTTSBURG Houses, 10. House additions/alternations/remodelings, 9. Modular/manufactured homes, 0. Mobile homes, 0. Business building new construction, 4. Business building renovation/addition, 4. Accessory structures, 11. Portable storage, 5. Demolition, 9. Porches/decks/carports, 10. Garages, 0. Above ground swimming pools, 1. In-ground swimming pools, 0. Signs, 3. Permits issued: 66. FINLEY TOWNSHIP Houses, 2. House additions/remodelings, 2. Modular/manufactured homes, 3. Mobile home, 0. Business buildings, 0. Business building addition/remodel, 3. Accessory structure, 7. Portable storage, 3. Demolition, 1. Garage, 0. Porches/decks/carports, 0. In-ground swimming pool, 0. Above-ground swimming pool, 0. Signs, 0. Permits issued: 18. JENNINGS TOWNSHIP Houses, 1. House additions/remodelings, 1. Modular/manufactured homes, 0. Mobile home, 0. Business buildings, 0. Business building addition/remodel, 3. Accessory structure, 10. Portable storage, 4. Demolition, 0. Garage, 0. Porches/decks/carports, 0. In-ground swimming pool, 1. Above-ground swimming pool, 0. Signs, 0. Permits issued: 25. JOHNSON TOWNSHIP Houses, 2. House additions/remodelings, 2. Modular/manufactured homes, 2. Mobile home, 0. Business buildings, 0. Business building addition/remodel, 0. Accessory structure, 7. Demolition, 3. Garage, 0. Porches/decks/carports, 3. In-ground swimming pool, 0. Above-ground swimming pool, 0. Signs, 0. Permits issued: 19. LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP Houses, 3. House additions/remodelings, 5. Modular/manufactured homes, 7. Mobile home, 2. Business buildings, 1. Business building addition/remodel, 0. Accessory structure, 21. Portable storage, 0. Demolition, 1. Garage, 0. Porches/decks/carports, 2. In-ground swimming pool, 0. Above-ground swimming pool, 0. Signs, 0. Permits issued: 43. VIENNA TOWNSHIP Houses, 4. House additions/remodelings, 4. Modular/manufactured home, 3. Mobile home, 3. Business buildings, 2. Business building addition/remodel, 1. Accessory structure, 20. Portable storage, 0. Demolition, 1. Garage, 0. Porches/decks/carports, 6. In-ground swimming pool, 1. Above-ground swimming pool, 2. Signs, 0. Permits issued: 47. Total permits issued: 211, compared with 202 in 2015 and 198 in 2014. Total value: $12,187,128.70 compared with $19,265,377 in 2015 and $25,625,371 in 2014. Total fees collected: $31,648.58 compared with $34,169.92 in 2015 Total new housing: 22; investment of $3,672,100. Total new business/expansion: 11; investment of $1,024,500. Total new/expansion industrial: 7; investment of $4,005,400. The Area Plan Commission office is located in the basement of the Courthouse in downtown Scottsburg. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday., excepting holidays. The office can be reached at 812-752-8445, ext. 1, or by visiting its website at scottcountyapc.com.