Recently, Clark County Sheriff Jamey J. Noel, announced that his agency would be hosting a new community forum on opiate addition. The forum will educate members of the community on heroin and opiate usage, needle exchange and treatment programs, NARCAN and the Sheriff’s anonymous tip line.

“Throughout Clark County, one of the concerns that is constantly brought to my attention revolves around the opiate problem that plaques this region of the country,” said Sheriff Noel. “It is a fundamental duty of this office to present the necessary tools as well as education regarding issues of concern to the citizens of Clark County. That is why I am pleased to announce that my office is sponsoring this community-based initiative.”

Additionally, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will also be launching a Prescription Drug Drop program for expired or unused medication at these Community Forums.

The first forum will be held January 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Jeffersonville High School’s cafeteria. The second forum will be held February 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Silver Creek High School’s cafeteria. Additional information may be found on the Clark County Sheriff’s office Facebook page.