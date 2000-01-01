The Indiana State Police are investigating a theft, which recently occurred in Washington County.

The theft took place on Highway 60, at the Salem Bypass and occurred sometime between January 8 and January 10.

Stolen was a unique solar powered stop sign that has flashing red L.E.D. Lights.

The sign is valued at approximately $2000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg at 1-(800)872-6743 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at (812)883-5999.