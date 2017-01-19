A 29-year-old man living in the New Providence area has pleaded not guilty to criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a syringe in an incident which reportedly began with gunfire.

Deputies Shawn Mayer, Joe Johnson and Rodney Rudder were dispatched to the Richie Subdivision where a 9-1-1 caller had reported a gun being fired near some apartments on Jeffrey Street.

Talking to the caller, officers learned the apparent location of the incident and knocked on the door of the nearest apartment. After announcing the presence of deputies, Deputy Mayer got the front door open and again announced that law enforcement officers were coming in. The resident, Jaron A. Mullins, walked into the living room with his hands up. Deputy Mayer then looked in the residence’s rooms to ensure no one else was present.

That was when he said he saw a dresser drawer that contained a hand torch, syringes and a digital scale, all in the room that Mullins had exited.

Officers also found two empty gun holsters and that set off a search for weapons. What was described as a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was allegedly found under a mattress. All evidence was photographed and then collected.

A talk with Mullins led to his purported admission that he had fired the gun three times into the ground outside the apartment and that syringes discovered were his.

Bail has been set at $35,000 by corporate surety bond or $3,500 cash after a motion was filed by the Prosecutor’s Office requesting higher-than-normal bail.

Mullins’ preliminary jury trial date is April 18. The case has been assigned to a public defender.

-30-