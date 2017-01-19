Court action is planned next week in the cases of two defendants being held without bond in the September, 2015, shooting death of Bill Albert Reynolds.

Reynolds, 69, was struck once by a bullet while he was standing at the gate of his property on Slate Ford Road southeast of Scottsburg. He died at the scene.

Three suspects were arrested in the case a few days later, alleged shooter Kerry Ray Heald and his friend, Jacob Wayne Mathis, both of Clarksville, and Johnetta Ruth Hall, who is said to have hired the two young men to commit the murder. In February, 2016, Hall’s daughter and the girlfriend of Heald, Amaris Rose Bunyard of Clarksville, was arrested.

All defendants were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Heald, Mathis and Hall were also charged with obstruction of justice.

Mathis entered a blind plea of guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 1 felony, in September, 2016. He waived the 30-day limit on sentencing and is still awaiting that step in the process. Now age 23, his sentencing will be reviewed during a 9 a.m. hearing scheduled for January 23 in Scott Circuit Court.

Bunyard, now 20, has a jury trial scheduled for March 6. Her pre-trial conference to prepare for that trial is also scheduled at 9 a.m. on January 23. Judge for that trial will be Jonathan W. Webster, judge of Jennings Circuit Court.

Heald’s jury trial is currently scheduled for April 23. It had earlier been rescheduled from January 23. Judge Michael J. Hensley of Jefferson Superior Court will preside. Heald, 23, has a pre-trial conference scheduled for February 6.

Hall’s trial is currently set for April 24. Judge Darrell M. Auxier of Jefferson Circuit Court will preside over the trial. Her pre-trial conference was to be held on Tuesday, January 17.

-30-