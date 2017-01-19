Add six more names to those recently arrested on drug-related charges in Scott County. The bust was the result of a parole check conducted in Austin on Saturday evening, January 7, at a residence on U.S. Highway 31 North. Three Indiana State Police (ISP) parole agents along with an ISP trooper and Deputies John Hartman, Shawn Mayer and Josh Watterson served the parole violation warrant on Jerry Anthony Newton. Once officers were admitted to the residence, all subjects were patted down and identified. Newton had five visitors when the officers arrived. After drug paraphernalia, Alprazolam and ephedrine pills, syringes and marijuana were located in the home, Newton was taken into custody. A small purse which Arbana J. Church, 25, Austin, reportedly identified as hers contained methamphetamine (meth). She too was placed under arrest as was Arlie Campbell Jr., 50, Austin; Amanda Dawn Jones, 32, Seymour; Clarence Robert Spicer, 67, Austin; and Brandon Stidham, 24, Austin. Officers also reported finding kits containing Naloxone. Naloxone is the drug used to counteract overdoses. Court action taken included assigning each defendant an initial jury trial date of April 10 and bail of $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Charges filed per defendant were: ?Newton was charged with Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He will be represented by a public defender. ?Church was charged with Level 6 felony possession of meth and misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance. She indicated she may hire an attorney. Her bail was $15,000/$1,500 but was lowered by the court to $7,500/$750. ?Jones was charged with misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance. She will be represented by a public defender. Her bail was set at $5,000 by surety bond or $500 cash. Jones was released on a $250 cash bond filed January 8. ?Campbell was charged with Level 6 felony possession of a legend (prescription) drug and misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance. He too said he would hire counsel. His bail was lowered to $10,000 by surety bond or $1,000 cash. A cash bond was filed for him on January 9 and he was released to await his trial date. ?Spicer was charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance, since he was living with Newton. Bail is $15,000 surety bond or $1,500 cash. He will be represented by a public defender. ?Stidham was charged with misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance. He indicated he may hire counsel. Bail is $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash.