A man and woman with Madison addresses are now facing Level 6 felony charges for counterfeiting money and for possession of methamphetamine (meth). Taken into custody on Tuesday morning, January 10, were Mickey W. Mullins, 40, and Andrea D. Joslin, 23. Detective Steven Herald began observation of several Scottsburg restaurants that day because of a report of a couple’s attempt to pay for food with a counterfeit $20 bill around 10:30 a.m. The couple had ordered food from Long John Silver’s, which is in an area of State Road 56 West nicknamed “Mayonnaise Alley” because of the number of eating places located there. The male driver handed over what restaurant staff said was a fake bill. When the money was refused, the driver tried to pay for the purchase with a credit card, but it was declined. Scottsburg police were called about the incident, and Patrolman Trevis Burr was dispatched to talk to restaurant workers about the incident while Det. Herald conducted surveillance in an attempt to locate the couple. A few minutes later, the couple’s red Trailblazer was sighted at the Pizza Hut area. Det. Herald stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Taco Bell and talked to the couple. The man was identified as Mullins and the woman as Joslin. Mullins said he did try to use the $20 bill but then was told it was counterfeit. He said his debit card was declined, so they left. When Det. Herald asked to see the questionable bill, he said that Mullins asked Joslin to get his wallet. As Mullins thumbed through the currency in his wallet, Det. Herald said he saw the bill behind it had a counterfeit detection mark on it. Mullins apparently surrendered the wad of money, which the detective said he could tell was mostly counterfeit. With Ptl. Burr, Chief Scott Zellers, Capt. David Hardin and Sgt. Joe Nicholson on the scene, the couple was asked to get out of the vehicle, which was checked for weapons. None was found. Ptl. Burr reported that he found four more counterfeit $20 bills in the driver’s side door panel. Mullins told the officers that he didn’t know it was illegal to have counterfeit money and that he’d gotten all of the bills from an individual while at a gas station. The probable cause affidavit stated that Mullins could not tell them which gas station or the man’s name. The woman said she knew nothing about the fake money, that she “…was just riding with him….” and didn’t have any money of her own. She said that she had his wallet in her purse because Mullins had told her he was wanted by the police. In his inventory of the Trailblazer, Ptl. Burr reported that he had found three more twenty dollar bills in the SUV’s center console and four counterfeit one dollar bills. A black zipper bag in the vehicle had several baggies with some residue and another had less than a gram of what field-tested positively for meth. Neither Mullins nor Joslin claimed the bag. Both were transported to the Scott County Security Center for booking. Mullins allegedly made several statements on the way to the jail, saying the crystal material in the baggies was not meth and that he didn’t know the money was counterfeit. In checking with Madison police about the couple, Det. Herald said he learned that serial numbers on two of the bills matched fake money passed at two businesses there. Both defendants appeared Thursday, January 12, for initial hearings. Preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered for them, and a jury trial date of April 10 was assigned for both. Bail is set at $25,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,500 cash for each. Mullins said he planned to hire an attorney. A review hearing on that matter was scheduled by Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount for Thursday, January 19. Joslin’s case was assigned to a public defender.