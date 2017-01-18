A woman who allegedly admitted to providing marijuana to a 14-year-old companion is now awaiting her trial on four criminal charges in April. Haley N. White, 21, was stopped initially because of a traffic infraction at 10:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Deputy Shawn Mayer stopped the woman’s vehicle because she was speeding, the probable cause affidavit related. When he talked to White, he smelled what he described as “…a strong odor of perfume…” coming from the car. Perfume is often used to mask the smell of marijuana, the officer noted, and when he checked her license, he said the card smelled of marijuana. Deputy Mayer deployed his drug-sniffing dog Arina around the car. When the dog detected the possibility of drugs in the car, the officer asked White about marijuana. Reportedly, the woman then handed him a baggie filled with the drug. With the assistance of Deputy John Hartman, White was placed in custody. Rolling papers were found in the car’s console. Another small baggie was located, but White’s passenger, a 14-year-old, claimed ownership of it, saying it had previously contained marijuana. White reportedly admitted smoking marijuana with the young teen in the car about an hour prior to being pulled over by Deputy Mayer. White was transported to the Scott County Security Center. She has been charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanors of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. At her initial hearing on Tuesday, January 10, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for White, and she was assigned the services of a public defender and an April 10 jury trial. Her bail was set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or 10% cash. A $1,500 cash bond was filed for her the same day.